The Land

Southern NSW, SA and Victorian crops benefit from wet conditions

By Alistair Murphy
September 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canola values are still historically high on a decile basis, but the significant jump in the cost to grow the crop may see gross margins become less appealing to sell in comparison to cereals. Photo: Shutterstock/FiledIMAGE

Weather in NSW remains mild and wet, and the majority of weather forecasters predict the trend to continue through to October and November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.