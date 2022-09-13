THERE was a top of $9500 at Merryville Merino Stud ram sale at Boorowa on Friday.
A total of 124 of 140 rams were sold to the top of $9500 and an average of $2546.
George Merriman, Merryville, said there was plenty of return support as well as 14 new clients at the sale this year and said buyers came from NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.
"It was really encouraging that there were old and new clients seeking true to type Merinos off the back of some challenging seasons," he said.
"We have consistently selected for water resistant wools and, after speaking to clients on the day, it was evident that this was an important consideration in their selection.
Read more: Yarrawonga Merinos sold 280 in exciting sale
"It was noted on the day that these rams have had over 1000mm on them since their birth to sale day."
The top-priced ram was a 2020 drop August shorn Poll ram sired by TW7.63, sold to WA and RV Webster, Bagdad, Tasmania, through AWN, for $9500.
The ram had a wool test of 18.7 micron, 2.5 standard deviation (SD), 13.4 coefficient of variation (CV), 99.9 comfort factor (CF) and 17.2 spinning fineness (SF).
Mr Merriman said the ram had great coverage so he should cut quite a lot.
"He was a very productive, large framed, heavy cutting poll ram, weighing 123kg," he said.
"His wool was white and stylish, with a soft handle and long staple length."
Andrew Holgate, AWN Yass, said the ram was a terrific shaped ram with very nice, stylish and white wool.
"It's a well structured ram with a good frame for the amount of wool," he said.
The same buyers purchased the second top-priced ram of the sale for $7500, which was a 16.7 micron Poll ram sired by Merryville Bolte.
The ram had a wool test of 2.6 SD, 15.7 CV, 99.6 CF and 15.6 SF.
Two rams were sold for the third highest price of $7000.
The first of these, purchased by Wurrook Merino Stud, Rokewood, was a 2020 drop August shorn ram sired by Ringmaster Syndicate.
The ram had a wool test of 15.1 micron, 2.7 SD, 17.9 CV, 99.9 CF and 14.3 SF.
The other ram sold for $7000 was a 2020 drop March shorn ram sired by Francesco Ultimate Syndicate, and purchased T and W Price, Pyramul.
The ram had a wool test of 16.1 micron, 2.4 SD, 15.0 CV, 99.9 CF and 15.0 SF.
There were several volume buyers including the Moorse family, Coonabarabran, who bought 14 rams for an average of $1036 and G Fitzgerald, Harrow, took home nine rams for an average of $3139.
Checkers Pastoral, Cargo, bought eight rams for an average of $2000.
The sale was conducted by Elders Boorowa and Nutrien Boorowa.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.