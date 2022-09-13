The Land
Merryville Merino Stud ram sale at Boorowa hits $9500

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Andrew Holgate and Mark Hedley, AWN, and Simon Flick, Nutrien Boorowa with the $9500 top ram. Photo: supplied

THERE was a top of $9500 at Merryville Merino Stud ram sale at Boorowa on Friday.

