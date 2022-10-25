Tank specialist Kingspan helps remote Queensland nature reserve Pilungah solve water challenge

Ingo Schomacker and Corinna Clark are the reserve managers at Bush Heritage's Pilungah Reserve. Picture supplied by Bush Heritage.

Two organisations passionate about protecting the planet - Kingspan Water Tanks and Bush Heritage - have joined forces to deliver vital water to an important environmental project.



When Ingo Schomacker and Corinna Clark, the reserve managers at Bush Heritage's Pilungah Reserve on the north western edge of the Simpson desert, needed to install some rain water tanks they faced some unique challenges.



The German-born husband and wife team with a passion for the Australian outback were on a mission to increase their ability to harvest more of the infrequent rainwater from the buildings on the remote site in far west Queensland.



Pilungah is a 233,000-hectare nature reserve on the traditional lands of Queensland's Wangkamadla people. It's an area of great ecological and cultural significance and protects unique ecosystems such as gibber plains, red sandy dunes and Coolabah woodlands.



Having a plentiful water supply is crucial to one of the key conservation tasks at Pilungah - fighting the bushfires that have become more frequent as a result of the flourishing of introduced grasses which conservationists are working hard to eradicate.



Pilungah is a 233,000-hectare nature reserve protects unique ecosystems such as gibber plains, red sandy dune fields and Coolabah woodlands. Picture supplied by Bush Heritage.

The grasses include Buffel Grass, a native African grass ideally suited to the dry sandy soils of the Simpson Desert, which was introduced by cattle producers in the 1960s.



"This grass can survive on minimal rainfall, but once rain falls the grass is an extremely quick grower and spreads well beyond its initial plantings," said Ingo.



"Unfortunately Buffel Grass is also highly flammable and fuels intense fires which the native plants are unable to survive. Water tanks would provide large volumes of water to assist with the fighting of these fires and protect the Bush Heritage infrastructure."



With a generous donation from engineering company Jord International, Ingo and Corinna enlisted the services of leading Australian water tank manufacturer, Kingspan Water Tanks, to make the project happen, seeking two RT110 (110,000 litres) tanks.



Dusty roads and native mice

One of the big challenges of the site were the logistical issues - Pilungah is some 1925 kilometres from the Kingspan Water Tanks depot along some very corrugated and dusty tracks.



Kingspan Water Tank installer Ethan Holmes took some time to carefully prepare his vehicle for the rigours of the tracks he'd been travelling on in the two and a half day journey to the site.



Ingo and Corinna, who had been reserve managers at Pilungah for 12 months, have adapted to the remote harsh life but have many stories of vehicles bogged in sand dunes requiring hours of digging to release themselves.

So remote is the site that Bush Heritage have a very strict safety regime - all personnel and visitors are required to carry a "safety grab bag" when leaving the confines of the camp. Each bag contains a satellite phone, spot beacon (personnel location beacon), snake bite kit, first aid kit and 20 litres of water.

Ethan was accommodated on site during the visit, staying in the workers' huts - an experience that provided a special up close and person Pilungah wildlife encounter. He awoke at 2.30am with a native mouse trying to chew his finger.



Sea coral and salt to the rescue



With the problem of the remote nature of the site overcome, the secondary challenge for Kingspan Water Tanks as part of the project was the bore water supply.



The water is drawn from the Great Artesian Basin to supplement the meagre 300mm of rainfall this area experiences.



The Kingspan rural water tanks have increased Pilungah's ability to harvest more of the infrequent rainwater from the buildings on the remote site in far west Queensland. Picture supplied by Bush Heritage.

This water is very high in mineral content and as such is not useable unless treated. The preferred treatment for this bore water is Reverse Osmosis, but this treatment process presented issues with the liners used in Kingspan water tanks.



"The reverse osmosis creates a pH of 9+ which is far too alkaline to be of any use on the site, and would destroy the liners of the tanks," said Ethan.



With Bush Heritage approval, Kingspan contacted PSI Filters P/L, the suppliers of the RO plant, to investigate if there was a non-chemical product that could be used in conjunction with the RO to reduce the pH. The solution came in the form of sea coral and salt that when added to the water naturally brings the pH down.



"We were really pleased to be able to find this solution and help Pilungah solve its water challenge," he said.



"Bush Heritage is having great impact in Australia, working across more than 11 million hectares through its network of reserves (such as Pilungah) and its partnerships with First Nations people on their land and sea country."

