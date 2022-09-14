THE Upper Hunter Valley parades have returned in full force following COVID-19 related postponements, with hundreds of visitors crisscrossing the region for appointments.
Located deep within the spectacular Widden Valley, Widden Stud is an all-day affair (including a sumptuous morning tea and lunch) and speaks volumes of tradition.
Its head, Antony Thompson, is a seventh-generation family member now taking the farm to new heights.
While establishing a southern base, Widden Victoria at Riddells Creek last year, which offers 11 stallions, Widden NSW stands nine horses.
New to this state are Group 1 winning boys Portland Sky (by Deep Field) and former Victorian-based stallion Rebel Dane, sire of this year's Golden Slipper-G1 winner, Fireburn.
Stud success by its "trump card" Zoustar at a $198,000 fee makes it too expensive for most breeders, so Widden introduced his group winning and good-looking laid-back son Zousain, with two of his first yearlings, also paraded.
Up Rouchel Road from the Aberdeen township, Godolphin's Darley stallions can be found in luxurious surroundings, with the horses parading regularly over three days.
The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum-owned property also has a Victorian base, Northwood Park near Seymour (with seven stallions), while at Kelvinside, Aberdeen, 11 horses paraded, including champion Australian sires 22-year-old Exceed And Excel and 24-year-old Lonhro.
Interesting to note its former Australian shuttler Dubawi, now a leading European sire, was represented with a colt which fetched a massive 2 million Euros at the Arqana Yearling Sale at Deauville, France, last month.
Darley stands Dubawi shuttle sons - second seasoner Ghaiyyath and Too Darn Hot.
It is tipped that the latter horse, which was an undefeated champion two-year-old, as well as a champion European three-year-old, will have its first Australian yearlings sell for high prices at next year's major auctions.
Excitement raged around rejuvenated breeding property Kia Ora Stud on late Saturday afternoon, after the farm re-entered the stallion market in 2021.
It has 100 years of Thoroughbred breeding history and claims early champion Australian sires Magpie, Midstream, and Delville Wood as its own, while later the legendary "Goondiwindi Grey" Gunsynd and celebrated Baguette also once stood.
Three stallions stand at its new property, Kia Ora Stallions, which sprawls opposite the original holding.
Second seasoners Prague and Farnan - by Redoute's Choice and his son Not A Single Doubt respectively, together with new Capitalist friend, Captivant, emerged from opulent stables parading on a grand walking ring in front of a huge throng of visitors.
For those seeking further stallions to inspect that day, visitors trekked out to the Linga Longa Inn at Gundy, where refreshments flowed for the crowd for an evening of entertainment with a difference.
The Mike Malone managed Kitchwin Hills, which is another 15 minutes-drive further on, floated its young stallion Graff to Linga Longa Inn's large awaiting audience, parading the well-behaved bay stallion at night-fall with a huge roof-top spotlight illuminating the handsome son of Star Witness.
Prior to Graff's arrival, visitors were entertained with interesting video footage via a huge pub screen showing coverage of the stallion during his journey to the hotel from within the horse-box.
In another first for these prestigious annual parades was the inclusion of two Victorian-based stallions, shuttlers Toronado and new GB-bred horse Wooded, which were transported from Swettenham Stud at Nagambie to be paraded at Ridgmont Farm near Aberdeen.
Owned by Adam Sangster, Swettenham is home to six stallions, including the Irish-bred Toronado - a son of High Chaparral - which is fast becoming a high-profile sire in both hemispheres.
The only Group 1 winning first-season horse this year in Victoria, Wooded is also the first son at stud in Australia by Europe's latest star-stallion Wootton Bassett (a GB-bred sire which has embarked on his second shuttle season at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains).
Part two of the Hunter Valley parades will appear in next week's edition of The Land.
