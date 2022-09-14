The Land
NSW dairy workers laid off after floods

By Phoebe Loomes
September 14 2022 - 3:00am
Then prime minister Scott Morrison inspects flood damage at the Norco ice cream factory in Lismore. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Hundreds of dairy workers from the NSW Northern Rivers are likely to lose their jobs as Norco says a $35 million government grant is not enough to rebuild a flood-damaged ice cream factory.

