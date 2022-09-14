Woolgrowers turned out in strength at Boonoke today for the annual Wanganella and Poll Boonoke Merino ram sale on account Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo..
The Wanganella and Poll Boonoke studs are among the oldest in Australia and as such represent a serious genetic base for the wool industry.
History records the Wanganella stud, founded in 1861 to be the fountainhead for the Peppin-Shaw Merino, while the late Otway Falkiner, when he was studmaster of the Boonoke stud selected a few poll rams which were sports and which he used to found the poll stud.
Under the cool influence of the ancient Peppercorn trees,a top price of $48,000 was recorded for the Poll Boonoke stud, while the top price of $19,000 was paid for a leading Wanganella ram.
A feature of the sale was the purchase of W210079 by Argentine interests for $18,000.
Sale summary:
231/235 rams sold
98.3pc clearance
Top price - $48,000
Average price - $4568.18
Poll Boonoke
186 rams sold
Top price - $48,000
Average - $4581.99
Wanganella
45 rams sold
Top price - $19,000
Average - $4511.11
Mark Peters, Ballatherie Poll Merino stud, Hillston, paid $48,000 when he bought Lot 2 PB 2122153, a son of Moorundie 190008.
Mr Peters was advised by his stud breeding consultant Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien stud stock.
The ram had the fleece measurements of 17.4micron, 2.7 standard deviation (SD) 15.5 coefficient of variation (CV) and 99.7pc comfort factor (CF).
His Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated -1.0 yearling fibre diameter, 31.3 yearling clean fleece weight, 4.3 post weaning weight, 4.2 yearling weight, 0.4 yearling eye muscle depth, -0.3 yearling fat, and Merino Plus Index 173.7 and Dual Purpose Index 178.4.
Second top price of $20,000 was paid for Lot 6 PB 210204 by Steve, Rob and Kay Lindsay, Cora Lynn Merino and Poll Merino studs, Peak Hill.
They also purchased Lot 13 W2100624 for $9000.
The sale was settled by Nutrien, and conducted in conjunction with Elders and Interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Auctioneers were Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) and Matt Tinkler (Elders).
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
