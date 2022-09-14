The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Merino rams from Conargo heading overseas

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$48,000 top price - Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien stud stock, buyer Mark Peters, Ballatherie Poll Merino stud, Hillston, and Tom Lilburne, Poll Boonoke stud maanger.

Woolgrowers turned out in strength at Boonoke today for the annual Wanganella and Poll Boonoke Merino ram sale on account Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.