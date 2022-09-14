A son of Milwillah Power Broker has topped the inaugural 3R Angus sale, Goonoo Goonoo Station, Tamworth, at $30,000, with a complete clearance of 33 bulls averaging $14,545.
The buyer of the top-priced lot was Consolidated Pastoral Company, for their bull breeding depot, Allawah, near the central Queensland locality of Banana.
Aged just 13 months, the bull, 3RLS Conviction S018, ticked the boxes for maternal, carcase and performance traits, weighing 661 kilograms.
Stud co-principal Geoff Birchnell said Conviction captivated him from when he was a calf, with a potent blend of phenotype, performance and pedigree.
"Rarely do you find sires with such performance yet such strong fundamental traits," Mr Birchnell said.
CPC also paid the second top price of $26,000 for 3RLS High Water S012, a 16-month-old son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 that weighed 706kg.
The two bulls will join a battery of sires at the CPC property joined to Brahman females to produce sub-tropical suited sires with carcase and performance traits that will be distributed among the network of stations the company owns.
A son of Baldridge Beast Mode, 3RLS Beast Mode S044, aged just 12 months and weighing 634kg, made $22,000, and according to Tim Burvill, South Australian Cattle Company, Penola, SA, it was the steal of the day.
The bull was bought in partnership with Tyler Musgrave, Musgrave Angus, Illinois, USA, and its semen will be marketed in the US and New Zealand, Mr Burvill said.
"His pedigree is Beast Mode, a proven sire in the US, and it's a genetic strain that is keenly sought after in NZ," he said.
"I've been tracking his progress since April, and he shows terrific weight-for-age and power. His performance traits show us that he will be perfect for weaner production.
Mr Burvill said S044 would go into a collection centre and be used in artificial insemination programs providing preg-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers for marketing programs.
Echo Hills Farming, Wallumbilla, Queensland, was a volume buyer in the bull catalogue with three bulls, to $18,000for 3RLS Powerpoint S061, averaging $16,000. The Steinback family, Back Woolomin Road, Dungowan, bought two bulls for $14,000 each.
Adrian Rasmussen, Bellevue Station Cattle Company, Dalby bought seven pens of the PTIC heifers with 34 at the sale top of $4400 and 85 averaging $3977.
The top-priced Angus heifers were a standout line of Landfall-blood, bought from Tasmania and were PTIC to Mill Brae Benchmark with an average weight of 555kg.
Myall Farming Company, Myall Park, Warialda, was also a volume buyer of the PTIC heifers with five pens averaging $3349 47 at a top price of $3400. They had been tested in calf to Sitz Intuition.
Overall, 210 commercial PTIC females sold to a 100pc clearance, with a $3642 average.
Agents for the sale were Elders Tamworth and Ray White Rural and Livestock, Tamworth. Paul Dooley was the auctioneer, and AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
