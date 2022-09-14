The Land
3R Angus tops at $30,000, with complete clearance of 33 bulls averaging $14,545

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 8:30pm
3R Angus principals Geoff Birchnell and Tony Haggerty, Goonoo Goonoo Station, Tamworth with auctioneer Paul Dooley and the $30,000 top-priced bull.

A son of Milwillah Power Broker has topped the inaugural 3R Angus sale, Goonoo Goonoo Station, Tamworth, at $30,000, with a complete clearance of 33 bulls averaging $14,545.

