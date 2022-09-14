On Wednesday, the Dixon family held their 40th annual sale offering both Poll Dorset and White Suffolk Rams, which brought many repeat buyers and a few new faces.
Held on-property at Ashley, Dubbo, 122 Poll Dorset rams were on offer. Ninety-six sold to achieve a clearance rate of 79 per cent. The average was $2328 with a top of $10,000.
Stiff competition between bidders for Ashbank 60 resulted in the record top price being matched for the stud. Securing the highest bid was James Corcoran from Gooramma Poll Dorset stud at Galong, NSW.
Mr Corcoran was drawn to this ram in particular as he is a son of a Gooramma ram that he held in high regard. In fact, it was the outcross of Mr Dixon's flock that made this ram extremely desirable for Mr Corcoran.
Mr Corcoran said that "it was a great opportunity to link the genetics" and he also stated that if he was unsuccessful in securing the ram there were many others on offer that he could have purchased due to the consistency and reliability of the Ashbank genetics.
"Daryl has a great eye," Mr Corcoran said. He could not have spoken more highly of both Daryl Dixon's knowledge and stock.
Volume and second top-price buyer of the Poll Dorsets draft was the Shanks Family from Dubbo, NSW. The Shanks family purchased a total of 14 Poll Dorset rams which averaged at $2621.
The White Suffolk draft reached an average of $1421 with 19 out of the 54 on offer being sold.
Ian Williamson, from Aurora Park, Tullamore, and daughter Felicity, were volume buyers of White Suffolk rams, purchasing five in total at an average of $1500. The forth and fifth generation breeders run a commercial flock and are repeat buyers. They commend the background of the Ashbank rams and use them for a first-cross over their Merinos.
Daryl Dixon, stud principal of Ashbank, seeks stock that are early maturing with depth and thickness. He was pleased to see repeat buyers on the day and thrilled with the support.
Selling agent Peter Thomas was impressed with the consistency of the rams as their figures were even across the board.
"If you are a figures buyer, you were able to purchase from Lot 1 through to the end, as they were even and consistent," Mr Thomas said.
Mr Thomas also noted how well the rams were presented which "paved the way for a good sale".
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Milling Thomas, Dubbo and Nutrien Wilson Russ, Warren with Peter Thomas and Marcus Bruce as auctioneers.
