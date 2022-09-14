The Land
Ashbank Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sale top priced ram to Gooramma

By Kasey Bogie
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
The $10,000 top-priced ram, Ashbank tag 60, with Peter Thomas, Nutrien Milling Thomas, Dubbo and Ashbank stud principal, Daryl Dixon, Dubbo

On Wednesday, the Dixon family held their 40th annual sale offering both Poll Dorset and White Suffolk Rams, which brought many repeat buyers and a few new faces.

