The inaugural SheepMaster Eastern Australian Ram Sale was held on Auctions Plus on Monday September 12 with 20 buyers from across New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia securing lots resulting in a full clearance.
Overall, 56 of 56 rams were sold to a top of $9300 to average $2923.
In the breakdown, Montarna SheepMaster stud, Hamilton, Vic, sold 16 rams to a top of $1600 to average $1550, Janaree SheepMaster stud, Cobar, sold 20 rams to a $3100 top and average of $1905, and Wild Oat SheepMaster stud, Beckom, sold 20 rams to $9300 averaging $4460.
Topping the sale at $9300 was Wild Oat 21-105, offered by Wild Oat SheepMaster stud, Beckom, and purchased by TJ and DD Rutter, Tatton. The twin-born son of Zerc II weighed 96 kilograms.
Tony Rutter said he purchased the ram in hopes of creating a shedding composite.
"I got a 100 per cent shedding ram that had never been shorn and was structurally sound. They were the two things we had to have," Mr Rutter said.
Mr Rutter already has a composite maternal line of ewes called the MeatPlus but was looking to create another line with the shedding gene.
"If the wool market doesn't get better, we are hedging our bets to have a good shedding line within the next two to three years," Mr Rutter said.
"We will do some research into the different breeds of sheep, but we think we will use the Texel sheep because they are already a semi-shedding sheep and they don't suffer from the foot problems and they don't scald."
Mr Rutter also purchased Wildoats 21038, another Zerc II son, for $6400.
Janaree 21- 132, offered by Janaree SheepMaster stud, Cobar, was sold for $3100 to CJ Kay and Sons, Murdinga, SA.
CJ Kay and Sons were also the largest volume buyer in the sale purchasing a total of 10 rams for an average of $2490.
Colin Kay said he has been using SheepMaster rams for the past three years over Wiltipol ewes and had begun to keep the second- and third-cross ewes as self replacements for the flock as they were performing so well.
"I am just really happy with how the SheepMaster rams have been performing," Mr Kay said.
Montarna SheepMaster stud rams topped at $1600 eight times with four of these being purchased by CJ Kay and Sons. Steve Parker, Mortlake Vic, and Jann Lawrence, Wentworth, both purchased two of the Montarna equal top-priced rams.
South Australia buyers secured 12 rams for an average of $2419, and Victorian buyers purchased a total of 11 rams to average $1591.
The sale was held through AuctionsPlus under selling agents Elders Hamilton, Vic, and Nutrien Ag Solutions Cobar and Wagga Wagga.
