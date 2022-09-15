Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes its Great Cattle Dog Muster is set to become an iconic events on the Upper Hunter's tourism calendar after the resounding success of the inaugural event last weekend (Sept 9-11).
Staged by the at the town's spacious showground, the Muster attracted visitors from Canada, the USA and South Africa.
They mingled with Cattle Dog and Stumpy Tail dog owners - and dog lovers - from across Eastern Australia and throughout the Hunter Valley to see the working dogs in action and other breeds take part in separate competitive events.
The Muster was a historic event for Cattle Dogs and Stumpy Tails.
It was first time trials had been staged exclusively for the two breeds in Australia, according to Belinda Carter, president of the Working Cattle Dog Association of Australia.
With Glencore's Mangoola Mine as major sponsor, the association staged a clinic to teach cattle owners how to train their dogs to work with cattle and sheep.
During Saturday's Family Fun Day, 24 individual runs saw the dogs cut out five head of cattle, moving them through course obstacles, hold them stationary, and then return them to the pen.
"The ability of the inexperienced dogs amazed us," said Belinda Carter, who drove to the Upper Hunter from Moulamein in the Western Riverina.
"Some had only seen stock the day before, but they had an innate sense of how to work with livestock.
"These two breeds are not as fashionable as some other working dogs, so the cattle dog owners were grateful for the opportunity to meet and let their dogs shine."
While she described the Muster as 'fantastic', the association will request more grandstand seating next year and will provide expert commentary to allow spectators to follow the ring action.
One thing is certain: there will be another Muster.
After twice being cancelled due to Covid, event organiser Wayne Toms declared the Muster 'an outstanding success'.
"We had just over 5000 people at Saturday's Community Fun Day," Mr Toms said.
"We've already set a target of 7000 for next year and all the vendors said they'll be back."
The Muster was staged with the support of Dogs NSW, the Pet Professional Guild Australia, and the Working Cattle Dog Association of Australia.
"There are minor things we will tweak, but the event went flawlessly for us," Dogs NSW's director Glen Vernon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.