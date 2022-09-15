The Land

Great cattle dog muster in the Upper Hunter

By Laurie Sullivan
September 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overall winner of the Glencore-sponsored working dogs trials at Muswellbrook's inaugural Great Cattle Dog Muster last weekend was Erudite Vintage Cowgirl, pictured in the ring and on the winners podium with her owner Karen Edwards of Nyora, Victoria. The pair were presented with their prizes, trophies and ribbons by Working Cattle Dog Association of Australia judge Ken Robinson, of Quirindi. (Image: Western Sydney Dog Lovers Photography.)

Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes its Great Cattle Dog Muster is set to become an iconic events on the Upper Hunter's tourism calendar after the resounding success of the inaugural event last weekend (Sept 9-11).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.