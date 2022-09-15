Overall winner of the Glencore-sponsored working dogs trials at Muswellbrook's inaugural Great Cattle Dog Muster last weekend was Erudite Vintage Cowgirl, pictured in the ring and on the winners podium with her owner Karen Edwards of Nyora, Victoria. The pair were presented with their prizes, trophies and ribbons by Working Cattle Dog Association of Australia judge Ken Robinson, of Quirindi. (Image: Western Sydney Dog Lovers Photography.)