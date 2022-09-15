Shedding breed ewes average $478 online

A larger offering of 340 light steers averaged $1360 a head, with a 97pc clearance. While a smaller offering of 200-280 kilogram steers lost some gains, to average $1651 - down $207. A line of 104 Brahman steers aged six to 10 months from Miriam Vale, Queensland, averaged 222kg, and returned $1400, $140 above the reserve price.