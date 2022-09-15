Shedding breed ewes average $478 online

AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings totalled 67,181 head last week, a 51 per cent increase from the previous week.
National lamb sale listings hit 42,860 head, up 57pc, with new season wether lambs accounting for 46pc of the total offering.
Increased listings across the lamb category saw prices across three of the five categories ease, with clearance rates mixed.
Joined ewe listings were tighter, with prices increasing across most categories.
Post-sale negotiations continue to assist vendors and buyers find market value, with 5386 head selling post-auction, lifting the clearance rate to 80pc.
Interestingly, 53pc of purchases were secured by Victorian buyers, who were keenly sourcing Merino wether lambs from NSW, purchasing a total of 22,280 out of the 24,777 head of wether lambs offered from NSW.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller week-on-week offering, at 6851 head, down 14pc.
Selling from $95-$160 a head, the category averaged $136 - back $5, with strong buyer interest helping the clearance rate reach 90pc at the close of the sale.
A line of 220 Suffolk/Dohne mixed sex store lambs from Strathalbyn, South Australia, weighing 41 kilograms, sold for $150 to a Victorian buyer.
Merino wether lambs recorded the largest lamb offering, with the 30,819 head, accounting for 72pc of lamb listings.
The increased offering failed to dampen prices, with the category averaging $112, with clearance climbing to 91pc after reaching 86pc at the immediate close of the sale.
Two lines of 46kg wether lambs from Booligal, returned the top price for the category at $146.
Joined ewe listings continued their recent downward trend, with the 6809 head back 17pc.
Scanned-in-lamb shedding breed ewes registered the largest offering, at 1246 head, which sold to a 100pc clearance rate.
Prices for the category averaged $478 - up $262.
Unjoined ewes accounted for 24pc of the offering, with 16,072 head.
Prices for the categories were mixed, while clearance rates remained strong.
Non-station mated Merino ewes registered the largest offering for the unjoined categories, with the 5289 head selling to strong demand, reaching a 72pc clearance.
Prices ranged from $148 to $272, to average $217 - up $59.
Merino ewe hoggets eased slightly, with the 4572 head averaging $235.
Mixed buyer demand saw a 50pc clearance rate at auction, although post-sale negotiations lifted clearance to 78pc as buyers and sellers found an eventual middle ground.
A line of 400 NSM Merino ewes from Coonamble, weighing 47kg, returned $228.
Composite/other breed ewes averaged $248, with the 2045 head selling to an 84pc clearance.
A line of 210 Dohne ewes from Condobolin, weighing 65kg, returned $252.
Increased numbers continue to roll into AuctionsPlus cattle sales, with total listings hitting 14,416 head last week.
The highest offering in 10 weeks was met with fierce competition. Clearance rates reached 80pc across the sales, while prices paid by buyers averaged $265 above the reserve prices.
A larger offering of 340 light steers averaged $1360 a head, with a 97pc clearance. While a smaller offering of 200-280 kilogram steers lost some gains, to average $1651 - down $207. A line of 104 Brahman steers aged six to 10 months from Miriam Vale, Queensland, averaged 222kg, and returned $1400, $140 above the reserve price.
Listings of medium steers were steady, with the 1137 head of 280-330kg steers averaging $174 cheaper, at $1895. A line of 40 Shorthorn steers aged 12-13 months from Merriwa averaged 321kg and returned $2100, or 654 cents a kilogram.
The 2402 head of 330-400kg steers averaged $2201 - up $55. A line of 66 Angus steers aged nine to 12 months from Geranium, South Australia, averaged 378kg and returned $2655, $310 above the reserve price.
Steers weighing more than 400kg averaged $2477, an increase of $54. A line of 52 Red Angus cross steers aged 12-15 months from Uralla averaged 438kg and returned $2275, $260 above the reserve price.
Light heifers averaged $1052 across the 275 listed. A rise in 200-280kg heifers, to 1343 head, saw the category fall $25 to average $1637. A line of 75 Angus heifers aged nine to 11 months from Coonabarabran averaged 248kg and returned $1900, or 766c/kg.
Listings of 280-330kg heifers increased by 71pc, to 1375 head. The higher offering and selective buying on quality and location contributed to the average price falling $136 to $1877. A line of 188 Brahman heifers aged 12-15 months from Stamford, North Queensland, averaged 329kg and returned $1460, $120 above the reserve price.
Listings of 330-400kg heifers were steady, with the 1152 head offered averaging $2179 - down $23. A line of 63 Angus heifers aged 10-12 months from Warrnambool, Victoria, averaged 335kg and returned the top price of $2600, or 777c/kg. Numbers in the 400kg plus category came back, with the 277 head averaging $154 lower at $2336.
An offering of 1321 PTIC heifers was met with robust competition, while average prices fell $69 to average $2572.
A line of 67 Hereford PTIC heifers aged 24-30 months from Cecil Plains, southern Queensland, averaged 464kg and returned $2465, $190 above the reserve price.
Higher listings of PTIC cows were in demand, with prices increasing $72 to average $2883. Three lines totalling 137 Angus PTIC cows from Milawa, Victoria, averaged 647kg, all returned $3050, $250 above the reserve price.
A line of 19 Shorthorn station mated cows with calves at foot from Warren returned $3580. The cows averaged 675kg, while the calves, sired by a Shorthorn bull, were two to three months old and averaged 117kg.
