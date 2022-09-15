The Land
Shedding breed ewes average $478, while Shorthorn cow and calf units return $3580 online

By Auctionsplus
September 15 2022 - 7:00pm
Shedding breed ewes average $478 online

AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings totalled 67,181 head last week, a 51 per cent increase from the previous week.

