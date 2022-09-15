The Land

Versatile Trundle farming and grazing country sets new benchmark

Mark Phelps
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:20am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Cronin brother's 2590 hectare Trundle aggregation has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for an impressive $12.05 million.

A NEW benchmark has been set for top quality Central West NSW country with a 2590 hectares (6400 acres) aggregation at Trundle selling for $12.05 million at Nutrien Harcourts auction on Thursday.

Journalist

