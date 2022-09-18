Interest in establishing tropical grass pastures is increasing rapidly, including in southern NSW, tableland areas, as well as more traditional coastal and inland north and central areas.
For tropical grasses to be successful, they require good establishment strategies.
A few important aspects help prevent establishment failures, an important aspect for a pasture that is capable of lasting decades.
While some have got away with shortcuts, more commonly, shortcuts result in failure or poorly established stands that take years to build density.
Because of its long life, establishment cost is less a factor than it is for short-term pastures.
A shortcut that places good establishment in jeopardy is not logical.
Variety selection is especially important.
Don't accept mixtures that will not suit a given area. Literature (seed companies and state agencies) commonly is not clear as to what are the best varieties for a given area.
However, from many years of NSW DPI research, as well as what has happened in the field over the last 30 or so years, there is good data about what are the best varieties.
Short-term data is not that helpful.
Persistence, over many years, is critical.
There are big differences in species and variety persistence as well as production.
For much of inland NSW, from areas with 400 millimetres to more than 700mm average annual rainfall, Premier digit has been a standout variety for medium to lighter soils, including acidic ones, as well as some heavier soils.
Consol is hardy for lighter acid soils. Bambatsi panic generally has wide suitability to heavy soils.
In western warmer areas, Buffel grass has shown good persistence on medium lighter soils.
Mitchell grass, an Australian native, has been persistent on heavy soils not prone to flooding.
Nothing is more important than sowing into areas with good weed control.
A paddock with no previous summer weed control may have 70,000 weed seeds per square metre.
Three summers totally preventing weeds seeding can almost eliminate most weeds.
Even two summers of total weed seed prevention, mainly as part of clean fallow as part of winter cropping, can largely eliminate summer weed soil seed reserves.
If soil weed seed levels are uncertain, delay sowing until after good germination, followed by a weed kill.
That delays sowing a bit and reduces the probability of success but in many areas, not by that much (see app CliMate).
The main issue is grass weeds.
Selective herbicides can be used for broadleaf weeds like burrs, caltrops and even fleabane, but not for grass weeds.
Tropical grasses are strong against weeds when well established, but when young are often outcompeted by them.
Early sowing, after soils reach about 16 degrees and frosts have finished, maximises the probability of getting stands well established, even in drier summers.
In a wetter summer, stands can be fully productive within three months.
Aim to sow according to the calendar and wait for post-sowing rains for establishment. Sometimes this can be a few days, and in some years, several months.
But for most areas, early sowing has a high probability of success. Sowing into soils with good subsoil moisture helps success.
Sowing depth is an important aspect.
Most perennial grasses have small seeds and commonly don't establish well if sown below 1 centimetre depth.
Our sowing contractor, with a tined Seed Hawk, places seed spread from the surface to 1cm depth, with a press wheel making a moderate indentation.
Stubble residue from a previous winter cereal is helpful for retaining surface moisture and for erosion prevention.
Some springs/summers are tough, so what seems a luxury seed rate can help for good establishment.
We sow 4 kilograms per hectare of clean seed.
Clean seed provides far more seeds per square metre at a given sowing rate. Seed with good germination percentage is also important, hence the requirement for accurate seed analysis data.
Seed can be sown in various ways. We mix clean seed with about 50kg fertiliser per hectare, such as MAP, DAP or Granulock 15.
Tropical grasses establish best if soil fertility is at least reasonable.
Important for tropical grass is nitrogen as well as phosphorus and sulphur.
We mainly add winter legumes to the new pasture in late summer/autumn unless there remains good soil seed reserves after the cropping phase.
Next week: Research helps choose wheat varieties for different sowing times.
