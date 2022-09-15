After only purchasing the stud ewe flock in March last year, the team at Tullinga White Dorpers could have been forgiven for being nervous ahead of the studs first ram sale for the new owners.
The Wald family of Hamish, Penny, Alex and Callum need not have been concerned as the sale held on-property at Banar, Condobolin, sold 100 per cent of the 61 rams offered at an average of $3568.
One ram was withdrawn from the sale.
Buyers waited until the last lot to really open the purse strings though as top priced ram was the last on offer, Lot 62, 213275, and was purchased by Simone and Steve Beattie, Shady Camp, Condobolin, for $5300.
The 11 month old top priced ram weighed in at 87 kilograms and was sired by Dusty Burrawang WD 190507, coming out of dam Tullinga 188025.
A triplet, 213275 measured an eye muscle depth of 38mm and rib fat of 7.5mm.
His weaning weight was measured on March 4 at 54 kilograms and post weaning weight measured on June 22 was 78 kilograms.
The Beattie's plan on putting him to good use in their flock.
"I have been a supporter of Tullinga White Dorpers since it was with Robyn Sanderson and was more than happy to continue with the current owners," Simone Beattie said.
"I like the Burrawang style and the Tullinga rams are heading in that direction.
"We bought at the sale as we are after a longer, stockier ram.
"All the sheep were presented in immaculate condition and the standard continues to be extremely high."
Volume buyers at the Tullinga sale included Allan Crozier, Marfield, Ivanhoe, and Dan Rogers, Wyalong, who each purchased five rams on a day.
The sale was conducted by Forbes Livestock & Co and had 30 registered bidders, with the addition of AuctionsPlus online bids which were active throughout the sale.
