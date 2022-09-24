After 46 years of breeding, Tenalba held its 23rd annual and final Border Leicester ram sale on-property near Canowindra last Thursday.
Overall, 75 of 94 rams sold to a top of $7000, twice, and averaged $2247.
Topping the sale for an equal top of $7000 was Tenalba 210038 and Tenalba 210065, both purchased by Basalt Border Leicester stud, Blayney.
Tenalba 210038 was sired by Cooinda 190085 and ranked in the top five per cent for weaning weight and post weaning weight, and the top 10pc for maternal weaning weight.
Tenalba 210065 was a son of Tenalba 170219 and was in the top 20pc for maternal weaning weight and post weaning eye muscle depth.
Basalt's Campbell Roweth said both were good sound rams that were structurally correct and had good bodies.
"I purchased nine ewes out of the dispersal sale so I knew the genetics were pretty handy and I thought I would go and get these rams while I could," Mr Roweth said. Both rams would go in to the stud program for joining next year.
Reaching the second top price was Tenalba 210059, purchased by Kullingrah Pastoral Company, Frogmore, for $5400.
This son of Tenalba 170219 was out of a Johnos-blood ewe and was in the top 5pc for eye muscle depth, top 10pc for dressing percentage, weaning weight, post weaning weight, and top 20pc for maternal weaning weight.
Volume buyers took the final sale as an opportunity to secure the last of the Tenalba rams ever offered with C and D Millynn, Goolagong, purchasing 21 rams to a top of $3000, to average $1819.
Also purchasing a large draft was Gurock Pastoral, Nimitabell, which purchased 15 rams for an average of $1860.
Mr Russell said being his final sale ever, it went out with a bang.
"This was the best draft of rams I have ever offered with some really high quality stud sire prospects being purchased by some top studs," Mr Russell said.
The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon, and Co, Canowindra.
