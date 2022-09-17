The Land
Rick Pisaturo to be farewelled at Warwick Farm

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 17 2022 - 1:00am
Rick Pisaturo reflects on some of the Charolais champions he bred. Photo The Land 2008.

One of Australia's most influential beef pioneers has died, bestowing the nation with a legacy of fine cattle and, later in life, fine horses.

