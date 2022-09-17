One of Australia's most influential beef pioneers has died, bestowing the nation with a legacy of fine cattle and, later in life, fine horses.
Riccardo 'Rick' "The Boss" Pisaturo OAM, aged 100, had a rags-to-riches story that would be the foundation of any good movie, beginning with his arrival in Australia as an Italian prisoner of war who the Allies captured at Benghazi, Libya, in 1941.
After three-and-a-half years in a concentration camp, he volunteered to go and work on a farm, and for 18 months, he worked for the Badgery family at Wongonbra, Sutton Forest.
Mr Pisaturo's dream and ambitions were to one day become a cattle breeder like his mentor, Rheay Badgery.
In 1964 he showed the first Poll Shorthorns Bull at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, winning a blue ribbon. Within four years, Mr Pisaturo's Poll Shorthorns were acclaimed as the best in the world. Overseas visitors and buyers continuously visited Mandalong Park, and cattle and semen were exported to most countries of the world.
Mandalong Poll Shorthorns broke almost every record in Australia. In 1968, he formed the Charolais Cattle Association of Australia and had the first Charolais Sale in Australia at Mandalong Park. Again, with the Charolais, he had broken many, many records.
Mr Pisaturo had developed three new breeds of cattle called the Mandalong Specials, Square Meaters and the Tropicana.
He had the pleasure and honour of judging all cattle breeds in Australia, Canada, and Zimbabwe.
In 1990, Mr Pisaturo received an A.M., the Order of Australia by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, for his service to the cattle industry. In 1991, he received an Ethnic Business Award by the National Bank, awards from the City of Penrith, Australia Day Association as an Australian Achiever and many other awards and certificates for contributions to the community. In 1994 he received L'Ordine Al Merito Della Republica Italiana Onoreficenza Di Cavaliere.
Mr Pisaturo was the much-loved father of Richard, Henry and Rebecca, loving Pa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by all his family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Mr Pisaturo's life at the Big Barn, William Inglis Sales Complex, 155 Governor Macquarie Drive, Warwick Farm, on Friday, 23 September 2022, commencing at 11am.
Please RSVP by email to Henry Pisaturo at henry@henrysrural.com.au by 2pm Wednesday 21 September.
A complete obituary will be published in the Land at a later date.
