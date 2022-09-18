More than 200 Walcha district residents attended a recent community forum on proposed wind farms in the district with a mixture of opponents, potential wind farm hosts and a number of undecided listening to opinions on what wind farms could mean to the region.
Establishing wind farms in regional NSW is an emotive topic, and the impact of these proposals is well documented in communities like Crookwell, Nundle, Glen Innes, Inverell and Wellington.
Kate Durack, a Walcha resident and forum co-organiser, said the topic of wind farms illustrated how huge the divide is between town and country - and the burden put on farmers and rural centres for "the greater good".
READ MORE AT:
"I get the impression that while the vast proportion of Australians is all for renewable energy supplies, there is an ugly truth behind winners and losers in the so-called green revolution, Ms Durack said.
Walcha farmer Jim Young opened the forum, and five speakers presented points of view before an extensive question and answer session was held. The speakers included:
Mr Barton, who farms the property Brooklyn between Wellington and Mudgee, spoke of his experiences in the past 15 to 20 years and the establishment of windfarms in his district.
"Windfarms have turned neighbours against neighbours, some of them with four generations behind them, against each other in my district," he said.
"The Walcha forum surprised me as it was not about bashing wind farms. It was more about information sharing.
"My biggest concern about wind farms is their short lifespan, up to 25 years and then what? Who decommissions the out-of-date turbines? What do we do with them?
"The multi-national companies from overseas who construct them won't be turning around and pulling them down," he said.
Mr Barton said it was too often that people living in the small communities like Walcha, Uralla, Kentucky and Wellington were the victims of governments who wanted to build a "green and fuzzy" reputation for people who live in the cities and who are not impacted by the turbines in their landscapes.
"I don't think we'll ever see wind turbines in Watsons Bay or off the Manly coast.
"I initially thought turbines would be a great idea in providing off-farm income. But over time, I become aware of the potential negatives," he said.
Ms Durack said Winterbourne Wind and Walcha Energy Proponents of wind farms were invited and encouraged to speak at the forum about their projects and any future projects they have in the pipeline.
"Walcha Energy had agreed to speak but decided to withdraw, citing that it was a 'witch hunt' and that they wouldn't be represented relatively," Ms Durack said.
"In some ways, this revelation only added fuel to the fire and made their opaqueness even stronger."
Also in attendance were the mayors of Uralla and Armidale Regional Councils. The Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall, and the Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, also attended the forum.
Ms Durak said Mr Marshall had contacted the group the morning after the community forum and offered to "get involved and help locals on the issue".
She said the conversation generated by the community forum revealed: "how huge the divide is between town and country - and the burden that is put on farmers for the greater good".
"I get the impression that while the vast proportion of people is - in theory - all for renewables, there is an ugly truth behind winners and losers in the so-called 'green revolution," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.