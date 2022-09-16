The Land

Tamworth roads closed: Calala Lane and Scott Road closed to traffic after flooding | Update

Updated September 16 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:20am
Calala Lane has been closed to traffic after floodwaters covered the road. Picture by Gareth Gardner

UPDATE:

SCOTT Road and Calala Lane in Tamworth have been closed to traffic after the Goonoo Goonoo Creek broke its banks.

