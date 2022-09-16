As farmers and regional communities brace for yet another wet summer with a La Nina confirmed, some of the Northern Rivers' largest employers will get a leg up through funding from the Commonwealth and NSW governments' Anchor Business Support Grant Program.
The funding will support nearly 1400 local full-time jobs in the Northern Rivers region, impacted by the floods including Norco and Manildra Hardwood Sugars (Sunshine Sugar), who will receive $34.6 million and $12.6m respectively through the program.
Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said this funding was coming at a critical time as the business had incurred significant costs whilst maintaining full employment, impacting its ability to maintain grower payments.
"This grant is going to mean we can bring those payments back to our normal standard and ensure our sustainability," Mr Connors said.
Social Futures CEO Tony Davies (whose business will receive $899,360) said they lost four offices in the Lismore floods, displacing 120 staff who provide vital services across the region.
"Since then they have been in makeshift arrangements that limit our ability to provide face to face support. This grant means that we can get back to work in an accessible location to ramp up our support for Lismore," Mr Davies said.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Senator Murray Watt said the program to get businesses back to normal operations as quickly as possible comes on top of additional support already provided to small and medium sized businesses in the region, and bespoke payments to keep workers connected with their employer.
"The program will support clean up, repairs, rebuilding work, and help employers become more resilient when faced with future flood events," Mr Watt said.
Other businesses that received the funding boost include: McKinlay Enterprises (North Coast Petroleum) $4m, Williams Group Australia $3.6m and Multitask Human Resource Foundation $3.3m.
Meanwhile Northern Rivers farmer Neil Baker said he and his neighbours were still mopping up the mess from torrential rains earlier in the year.
"We can't believe it frankly, you just wonder where all the water's going to go," Mr Baker said.
"One of my neighbours got 1300mm of rain in 36 hours back at the end of February - that's almost a whole year in a day-and-a-half - and the ground is still just absolutely soaked.
"People are trying to rebuild and get back on top of things, but another huge rain would just be devastating for us."
NSW Farmers business, economics and trade committee chair John Lowe said another La Nina was a serious threat to farmers and regional communities.
"Catchments are so full that there will be a chance of major floods if we get too much rain in the wrong place, we're just going to have to prepare the best we can and hope for the best," Mr Lowe said.
