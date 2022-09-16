The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW farmers brace for yet another wet summer

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
September 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Rivers farmer Neil Baker's property after floods earlier this year. Photo: Ant Ong, NSW Farmers

As farmers and regional communities brace for yet another wet summer with a La Nina confirmed, some of the Northern Rivers' largest employers will get a leg up through funding from the Commonwealth and NSW governments' Anchor Business Support Grant Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.