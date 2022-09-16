Shorthorn bulls were in high demand at Weebollabolla's Shorthorn bull sale on Friday, with the stud clearing all 47 bulls offered within the sale draft.
The Munro family completed their 55th on-property sale in style with a new on-property record average of $14,893 set.
An equal top price of $22,000 was achieved with two well-respected Shorthorn studs making an appearance and adding the highly-desired Weebollabolla genetics to their herds.
Futurity Shorthorns, Baradine purchased the equal top-priced Weebollabolla Route R81 for $22,000. Ranking in the top five per cent of the breed for gestation length, birthweight, and rib and rump fats, the two-year-old was bought based on its "calving ease and marbling data", according to Jason Catts of Futurity.
"He was a really easy doing homozygous bull with data to back it up," Mr Catts said.
"We will look to use him to cover after AI [artificial insemination] on heifers."
Weebollabolla Spry S44 was the other equal top-priced bull at $22,000 selling to Queensland-based stud The Grove Shorthorns, Barramornie. A son of Sprys Boom Time M222, the yearling Shorthorn bull which weighed 504 kilograms possessed 5.6pc intramuscular fat, 7mm fat on the rump and an 86 square centimetre eye muscle area.
Spencer Morgan from The Grove Shorthorns has been sourcing Weebollabolla bulls for over 10 years.
"He'll look at getting a start next autumn," Mr Morgan said.
"I think he'll be a fair sized bull by then, he's got a good set of figures and enough carcase to turn out into a cracking bull."
Next year will mark 150 years of the Munro family's association with Weebollabolla, and 155 years with Shorthorn cattle. Father and daughter duo Sandy Munro and Jen Jeffreys focused on "value for money" for their clients.
"Their were alot of repeat clients this year and we were very pleased to have support from other studs also," they said.
"The way the market is going and the prices we've been getting through branded beef programs such as the Thousand Guineas gives us confidence.
"A few years ago we did something with NH Foods which was brilliant feedback and was something that showed us how our genetics were performing on the carcase and kill chain.
"It's very promising also to receive positive feedback through our clients and of our main goal's are to provide value for money bulls."
The sale was covered by Elders, Goondiwindi, Qld, and BJA Stock anf Station Agents, Inverell with Lincoln McKinlay, Elders stud stock, Inverell, the auctioneer.
