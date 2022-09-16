One of the longest concurrent running Merino ram sales in the Riverina was rewarded as their long standing client base lifted the top rams to $8250.
The sale of 115 rams meet as 100 per cent clearance, top at $8250 for a Poll Merino ram, to average $2711 across the draft.
In the breakdown, 64 Poll Merino rams topped the day at $8250 and averaged $2781, while 54 Merino rams topped at $6500 to average $2760.
The impressive feet saw all 17 registered buyers buy at the auction and everyone went home with a ram.
Avenel Merino and Poll Merino stud principal Colin McCrabb, Wanganella, said we have a really strong long standing clientele that understand our genetics and that was again seen today.
"We have started adopting the use of ASBV's in our Poll Merinos and the clients are embracing that change and the bigger bodied Poll rams," he said.
The top ram was Poll Merino ram at 20.3 micron, with a 3.0 standard deviation, 14.7 coefficient variation, clean fleece weight percentage of 21.6.
He was purchased along with eight other new sires for Graham and Debbie Mott, AJ Mott and Co, "Green Hills", Yerong Creek, who have been coming for years, chasing the light, soft, handling, bright, white wools in the Avenel sheep.
Mr Mott said, the rams they buy are really productive sheep and they do a really good job for what they are producing.
The Mott's secured nine rams intotal, including the top ram at $8250 to average $5361.
It was the volume buyers that really set a solid floor in the market to clear all 115 rams and Neil and David Allen, Mitiamo, lead the way from the outset, buying 111 rams in total, seven Poll rams and four horned rams to a top of $6000, averaging $3773.
David Allen said they run 1800 19 to 20 micron ewes and had bought at the McCrabb families sale since 1983 and were now embracing the Poll genetics more and more as they come through.
"The Avenel rams just have that nice, sweet wool, with good colour we are looking for and the body size has improved, since we have introduced the Poll rams into the flock," he said.
Mr Allen said they run the wether portion through their on farm feedlot, after shearing in March for 12 weeks, selling them in June direct to ALC in Victoria, where they have averaged $200 over the past few years.
"We are trying to use the ASBV's as a tool and chasing the rams with the higher Dual Purpose + figures, but at the end of the day a good ram is always a good ram," he said.
Andrew and Lisa Brown, Naracoorte, South Australia, made the long trip East to secure six rams to a top of $4500 on three occasions to average $4000.
Mr Brown said they had been buying at Avenel since the early 2000's and loved the product he was getting, which made the long trip and easy decision for them.
John Glenn, Eromunga Trust, Moulamein, has been on the Avenel bloodlines since 1990 and loves the regular performance he gets from these rams.
Mr Glenn secured 15 rams in total, averaging $1867 to run with his 3500, 20 micron ewes that are joined to Avenel rams.
Mr Glenn sells his wether lambs privately most years, but has used Auctionsplus, while his older sheep and sucker lambs go direct the the abattoirs off farm.
Geoff and Jan Davis, Newfields Farming, Rennie, had also bought at Avenel for 20 plus years and like the like the nice sweet wools on the big free growing sheep.
The Davis's run 1400 ewes at 20 to 21 micron and like the fact they can come and buy at Avenel with confidence as the sheep haven't been shedded and run in natural conditions, so they are ready to come home and get to work.
The Davis family tried hard from the outset and finished the sale with 11 rams to a top of $3500 to average $2932.
Trevor Nixon, Maylands Pastoral Company, Rand, was another buyer, racking up 25 years ringside at the Avenel sale and secured 16 rams, setting the base in the sale for a $1547 average.
Mr Nixon runs 3000 Merino ewes at 20 micron and simply said he was very happy with the job these big productive rams for him with their soft white wools.
Rounding out the sale DM Mertz and Sons, Moulamein, bought 11 rams averaging $2091, while the Hal family, Weethalle, bought seven rams to a top of $4500 to average $3571 and PE Glen, Cunninyeuk, Victoria, purchased seven to finish the day at $1786 apiece.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Ross Milne and Peter Godbolt as the auctioneers.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.