Speckles in the Capital tops at $35,000 for bulls, $20,000 for females

By Hannah Powe
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
Vendor of the top-priced bull, female and semen package, John Weekley of Merom stud, Mornington Peninsula, Vic with top-priced female buyer representative Michael Glasser, Ray White GTSM, Speckles in the Capital sale committee chair Alex Pateman, Rylstone, and auctioneer Ryan Morris, Ray White GTSM, Young.

A fresh cool breeze blew Speckle Park enthusiasts to Yass for the Speckles in the Capital sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX) on Saturday, however it was remote buyers over the phone and online which dominated the action.

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

