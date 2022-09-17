The Land
Limousin/Angus cross steer wins early honours at Colin Say & Co led steer show

Simon Chamberlain
September 17 2022 - 9:00am
Judge, Ben McMahon, Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell, Craig Thomas and Shad Bailey, Colin Say & Co, Glen Innes and Brent Evans, Luscombe Livestock Services, Toowoomba.

A Limousin-Angus cross steer named after the 2021 PBR Bucking Bull Of the Year 124 Woopaa has won the Colin Say Shootout at Glen Innes on the first afternoon of the Colin Say & Co Led Beef Extravaganza.

