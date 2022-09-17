A Limousin-Angus cross steer named after the 2021 PBR Bucking Bull Of the Year 124 Woopaa has won the Colin Say Shootout at Glen Innes on the first afternoon of the Colin Say & Co Led Beef Extravaganza.
Woopaa was paraded by Travis Luscombe, Toowoomba, Queensland, and was exhibited by the Let Loose Syndicate, which bought Woopaa at the Potential steer sale in mid-March this year, paying $13 a kilogram for the 439kg youngster, a price of $5707.
Woopaa was placed third in the championship at the Potential Sale, and Mr Luscombe said the steer's conversion of the ration into beef shone on the hoof, and he had high hopes for a similar performance on the hook. Trevor Newcombe, Tamworth, bred Woopaa.
The Let Loose Syndicate also include Mr Luscombe, Brent Evans, Chris Norris, Ben Bellingham and Corey Evans.
In second place was another Limousin, showed by Coonamble High School that was bought at the 2022 Potential Sale for $9/kg, which meant the 370kg steers realised $3330 for its breeders, Michael and Toni Dwan, Elwanvale Limousins, Allora, Qld.
Third place in the shootout went to a Limousin bred by Col McGilchrist, Wallabadah, that was also bought and shown by the Let Loose Syndicate. The steer was the champion at the Potential sale and sold for $24.50/kg, weighing 285kg and returned Mr McGilchrist $6982.50.
Fourth place went to a Murray Grey, bought by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, that was bought for $17.50/kg, weighing 233kg at $4077.50.
Calrossy's Kathy De Jong said the steer was nick-named Costa, "because we probably paid too much for it". The steer was breed by Sentry Box Murray Greys, Bundarra.
Taking home the fifth-placed ribbon was another Limousin entry, that was the reserve champion at the Potential Sale, and bought by Spence, Show Steers, Keith, South Australia. It weighed 287kg and at $18/kg returned $5166.
Spence Show Steers with another Limousin, picked up the top gong at recent the Royal Adelaide Show on-hook section of the led steer competition, after taking home the on-hoof section earlier in the week.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.