WHEN opportunity knocks, David and Audrey Moxey don't let the chance to build numbers and gain a margin pass them by.
On Saturday they returned to the Speckles in the Capital sale held at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX), Yass and purchased 10 pens, 38 head of Speckle Park influenced commercial cattle including steers and both joined and unjoined heifers. Majority were Kikiamah-blood.
Last year they also operated heavily throughout the offering via AuctionsPlus, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Moxeys are based at Enfield Park, Yarrowitch near Walcha, where they run around 180 commercial first- and second-cross Speckle Park breeders.
"We are building our numbers by putting together smaller pens of cattle," Mrs Moxey said.
"We also run around 500 trade cattle on an opportunistic basis, and that's why we were buying steers as well," Mr Moxey said. "We are coming into a good spring and have the feed available, even though it is extremely wet."
Originally the Moxeys were dairy farmers at Rollands Plains on the Mid North Coast before making the move to their Yarrowitch property six years ago.
They aim to purchase in trade cattle from either saleyards at Tamworth, Gloucester and Nabiac, or AuctionsPlus, at around the 250 kilogram mark and hold onto them until they are sold as close to 400kg to target the feedlot market.
"We finish them on mainly pastures, while we also utilise oats and rye grass in a clean up phase before permanent pasture is sown," Mr Moxey said.
They said the Speckle Park cross cattle have proven themselves with survivability, doability and productivity, especially throughout the dry period.
"Their doing ability and way they came through the drought," Mr Moxey said.
"We sold others and kept the Speckle Park cross because they looked after themselves and turned off a calf."
The Moxey's went on to buy the $12,000 second-top bull, Lagoon Rambo a son of Spots 'N Sprouts Stands Alone offered by Lagoon stud, Maitland, in the stud sale.
Speckle Park producers afforded others the opportunity to invest in quality stock during the Speckle Park infused commercial cattle sale held at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass prior to the Speckles in the Capital multi-vendor stud auction.
Vendors included; Kikiamah Speckle Park, Canberra, ACT, Ersyldene Speckle Park, Bellimbopinni, and Hickeys Creek Pty Ltd.
Running both a stud and commercial operation of 60 and 150 breeders respectively, Kikiamah principal, Gerard Walsh, put up 18 pens of Speckle Park-cross cattle to give others a chance to get into good stock.
Ten pens of unjoined heifers were sold to a top of $2400/hd for a pen of first-cross Ersyledene blood heifers, 11 months, and averaged $1805/hd. Three pens of first-cross and third-cross Speckle Park steers sold to a top of $1700/hd for four third-cross Kikiamah-blood steers, and averaged $1567/hd.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers were also sold.
