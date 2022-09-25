The Land
Can Cattle Council get Cattle Australia to first base with a new constitution?

September 25 2022 - 1:00am
Getting the Cattle Australia ducks in a row

It has been a long time coming, but the vote on the proposed Cattle Australia constitution - which has been available for viewing for about a fortnight now - is but 12 days away.

