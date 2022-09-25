Getting the Cattle Australia ducks in a row

It has been a long time coming, but the vote on the proposed Cattle Australia constitution - which has been available for viewing for about a fortnight now - is but 12 days away.
If that gets through at the October 4 special general meeting, it opens the door for director nominations to be voted on for the new body's inaugural board.
There's no hiding that it has been a drawn out, bureaucratic process, frustrating many as to whether it will even bring about any useful change to grass-fed representation, let alone get up and running.
But some of this may have also come about from a bit of "cart before the horse" type expectations.
For instance, we have seen our former federal Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud warn that should the new body turn out to be little more than a re-badged Cattle Council of Australia, it will have been a big waste of taxpayers' money.
But let's back up that cart for a moment.
Whether the new body is more effective than CCA will be up to the actions of a new board of directors, but they can't be nominated until a new constitution is voted in.
If the constitution gets through, it will tick one critical box central to addressing the long-held concerns around the CCA, that being the new organisation will move to a democratically elected board.
The next hurdle the sceptics have raised is that even if it reaches the stage of a new constitution and the voting in of a board of directors, that nothing will change because nobody but the state farming organisations (SFOs) want to nominate anyway.
The risk for the SFOs is that, unlike under the current CCA system, their nominations will have to compete against other candidates for a place on the board. But that's the point of conducting a democratic election.
The SFOs, meanwhile, have also been twitchy about the proposed constitution because it will allow the directors to ditch the policy council - which will likely include directly appointed SFO members.
The policy council will consist of 15 appointed positions to represent Meat and Livestock Australia's regions and also eight nominated positions.
As for other sticking points like funding, which policies are adopted and the business plan, that will be for the new board to ponder, should the process make it that far.
The proposed constitution is available on the Cattle Australia website.
