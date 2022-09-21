The Land
Home/Beef

Prime prices firm as spring reboot takes hold

JB
By Jamie Brown
September 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brangus cross cows from PL Dawson and BK Lucas at Bingara made 388.2c/kg for 576kg or $2236 going to Bindaree beef at Inverell on Tuesday with CL Squires agent Tom Oakes. Photo: Dwayne Dixon, IRLX

Prices for all types of cattle selling at prime sales this week maintained their fully firm trend after recently rebounding in spectacular fashion, following the July "crash".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.