Prices for all types of cattle selling at prime sales this week maintained their fully firm trend after recently rebounding in spectacular fashion, following the July "crash".
Cows to the processors continue to sell strongly, up by more than 25 per cent from their lows six weeks ago. Feedlot buyers are active and restockers remain keen.
At Gunnedah on Tuesday flood waters caused a reduced yarding of only 700 head but demand was very strong with all the usual buyers present, reported agent Tim Walsh, Fleming and Ross Ray White.
Fat cows sold to 426 cents a kilogram to average 406c/kg.
"The quality was good. They had a lot of weight," Mr Walsh said.
Feeder steers averaged 531c/kg and topped at 588c/kg for 400 to 500kg. Those weighing 500 to 600kg recorded a top bid of 572c/kg to average 495c/kg with colour dictating outcome.
"There were no light cattle," he said with only one steer available in the 200 to 280kg weight range and 53 head weighing 280 to 330kg.
At Inverell on Tuesday buying competition was reduced due to the Grafton sale that swelled in size thanks to an infusion of store cattle that would normally have sold on the Queen's day of mourning.
Agent Tom Oakes, CL Squires and Co, said the spread of prices was quality dependent, with a tough winter showing on cheaper lines. Cows to the processors also sold easier as buyers weren't there.
"The Victorian operators make a big difference as they did a couple weeks ago but they weren't here today," he said.
Restocker cattle sold to a better trend with wintery weaners around 200kg still pulling bids to 750c/kg for Angus cross.
The feedlotters were active and good runs sold firm to dearer for those British cross 400kg plus, Mr Oakes reported.
With bids for everything from kill cows to restocker weaners now just under their record level, feedlot operators like Alexander Downs, Merriwa, are once again feeling the pinch of higher buying prices.
While feed quality grain prices have softened ahead of an expected damp harvest, the benefit has yet to flow through although the processing end would welcome any relief from price pressure.
"Saleyard prices at the moment are hard to read," said director of the family operation Robert Gill. "The market has told us cattle need to be cheaper but grass is saying they should be dearer."
The promise of a bright spring has restockers throwing their hands in the air with weaner steers bought at Scone prime sale on Tuesday selling to the Merriwa feedlot for not quite 600c/kg.
"It's all based on lack of supply," Mr Gill said.
At Dubbo last Thursday, a good quality yarding of 2080 head, back on the previous sale due to the onset of wet weather, caught the attention of bidders with prime young cattle to the processors and grown steers and heifers for the feedlots.
Prime vealers sold firm from 514 cents a kilogram to 568c/kg. Prime steer yearlings made 486-564c/kg while prime heifer yearlings brought 450 to 574c/kg, reported Meat and Livestock Australia.
Feeder steers and heavy weight feeder heifers were firm to 5c/kg dearer. Grown steers were 10c/kg dearer.
Cows were 6c/kg dearer with heavy weights selling from 390 to 430c/kg to average 409c/kg.
