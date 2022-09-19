David Hill is a well-known livestock agent based in Albury, and in October he will be walking the 130km over three days from Albury to Wagga Wagga to raise money for and awareness of leukaemia.
The Billie Grace Richards leukaemia walk is timed to remember 12 months since David's great niece died on 23 October, 2021.
"I am taking a stand against blood cancer and walking in memory of my great niece Billie Grace Richards," Mr Hill said.
"Little Billie Grace was only three years old when she lost her fight for life against acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and a severe blood infection, only three days after her diagnosis."
Mr Hill said the charity walk is very close to the hearts of all of his family and it means a great deal to him to be able to commemorate her life in this manner.
"Not only will we be honouring little Billie's life, but the money I raise will help provide care for those in need right now," he said.
"It will help fund more game changing research into this disease and it will help back the brightest researchers to continue uncovering faster diagnoses and better treatments to save lives."
Mr Hill will commence his walk at 6.30am on 21 October at Queen Elizabeth II Square in Albury, and after three days will arrive at the Wollundry Lagoon in Wagga Wagga around 4pm.
Please show your support and donate generously to Mr Hill's fund raising canmpaign and help save lives today.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
