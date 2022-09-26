The last generation of Australians who can remember working livestock are grey and balding now yet for 10,000 years of ploughing or planting, tassling or pumping water, animals got the job done.
Sure enough, a lot has happened since the advent of internal combustion, with electric motors and algorithm drivers looking to become regular workers in up-coming smart farms. But with all this fixation on the future, it seems as if we talk about mechanical engine power without thinking of the animal with which it is compared.
I recently witnessed a good old fashioned horse pull, during an agricultural fair in the US state of Maine, and it made me think about how we take the term "horsepower" for granted. Magnificent draft horses, members of the Maine Drafthorse and Ox Association, were carefully paired and harnessed to a tonne and a half of concrete weights that lay strapped to a flat steel sledge.
The actual job of connecting the heavily harnessed horses to their load required no more than for their handlers to drop a steel sway bar over a large pin but so keen were the steeds that their eager pulling power almost always threw the handlers off their aim and they were hauled forward with the connecting bar falling into the dirt. Each time the whole team took themselves around as soft voices soothed frayed nerves.
When power was at last connected it provided immediate full torque as splayed hooves pushed into sandy loam by great bulging thighs; strong heads willing the weight forward.
The drivers urged their steeds with words of encouragement heavily laced with passion. The lead team required no such verbal command, only a slackening of their traces before they willingly bent to the load.
The best horses pulled together, lunging at the same time and like a team of scull rowers with their blades striking the water at the one instant, managed to haul the load with less effort. The poorest team of horses pulled out of time and soon became at odds with each other, with one nose facing east and the other west and if it weren't for the skill of their handlers would have ended up hopelessly tangled.
After each lunge the horses caught their breath, flanks a-heaving, and when their handler deemed them fit released weight from the traces and they hauled again.
True, that keen willpower faded with effort. The day's winners eventually chalked up a tad more than 100 metres of hard-won distance.
At the end of each "run" a compact and easily idling diesel powered tractor, only 35 horse power, casually took the heavy sled in tow and idled it back to the start line with no fuss nor bother; not even a puff of soot to express discomfort. When the show was over those concrete weights were lifted away in steel slings attached to the tractor's front bucket, and in spite of the load that oil-burning motor seemed not to struggle one little bit.
It made me consider how accustomed we have become to easy horsepower, the kind that starts at the push of a button, as opposed to those beasts that can consume half a farm's crop in feed in return for a result that comes with no guarantee of success.
Old fashioned horsepower was in use only yesterday terms of historic time and the phenomenon that is modern farming has been around only long enough to become a small aberration on the plotted graph that is mankind's food production. However, history has shown all extremes, including the one in which we are living, are eventually reduced to nature's preferred mean.
Maybe next time the tractor fires up on all cylinders the driver could pat the rumbling beast on its bonnet and at least say "thank you".
