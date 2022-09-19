The Land

Central Tablelands property Aloma, Shamrock Hill hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 19 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 701 hectare NSW Central Tablelands property Aloma and Shamrock Hill is on the market after 160 years of ownership by the Dwyer family.

CENTRAL Tablelands property Aloma and Shamrock Hill is on the market after 160 years of ownership by the Dwyer family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.