The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gullendah Dohnes and Poll Merinos celebrate full clearance in 40th On Property sale

By Kate Loudon
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Carney, Yeoval, Andrew and Peter (right) Hughes, Gullendah, Baldry, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Nutrien Stud Stocks Brad Wilson, Dubbo with the top priced Poll Merino and Dohne rams. Photo: Kate Loudon

Celebrating Gullendah's 40th Annual On Property Ram sale, full clearance was achieved with buyers from across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Tasmania active.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.