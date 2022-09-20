Celebrating Gullendah's 40th Annual On Property Ram sale, full clearance was achieved with buyers from across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Tasmania active.
In total, 120 of 120 Dohne rams sold to $6000 and averaged $3181, and 40 of 40 Poll Merino rams sold to a top of $6500 for an average of $3106.
Reaching the sales high of $6500 was Poll Merino ram tag GP212094, purchased by GW and LE Carney Farm Settlement, Yeoval.
The April-drop son of Roseville Park 180043 had a micron of 18.5, standard deviation of 3.1, coefficient variant of 16.7 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
Purchasing for the first time at Gullendah, Garry Carney said he was determined to secure the ram.
"He wasn't the biggest but he has a lot of real potential," Mr Carney said.
"He has big, soft, loose skin, and he ticked all the boxes for his wool figures."
"I like the head and shoulders, they are good dual purpose Merinos," he said.
Related reading:
With split joining's, one in Autumn and the other in late Spring, Mr Carney said this was a more productive program for his rams as they had 12 weeks of joining per year rather than just six with a single joining program.
Mr Carney said he was very impressed with the sheep on offer from Gullendah and had been watching the stud for the past three years which gave him confidence in his purchase.
Topping the Dohne sale draft at $6000 was GD210404, purchased by John Virieux, Beaconsfield, Tas.
The 96 kilogram son of Gullendah 198011 was an April-drop ram with a micron of 18.5, SD of 3.5, CV of 18.8pc, and CF of 99.3pc.
Mr Virieux said he had been purchasing rams from Gullendah for about seven years as the rams really suited the climate in Victoria.
"He was a triplet and that is something I am really after," Mr Virieux said.
"I like the big square frame that the Dohne gives you for the body and to carry wool," he said.
Queensland based purchasers were heavily active as Loongana Pastoral Co, Longreach, purchased 18 rams during the sale for an average of $1833, and Perola Park Pastoral, Charleville, Qld, purchased 15 rams to average $3216.
Another notable volume buyer was Brenda Station, Goodooga, which purchased 12 rams for an average of $4104.
Tasmanian based Bayles Bros, Cressy, purchased eight rams for an average of $2781, and BA and NL Robertson, Rossbridge, Vic, purcahsed six rams for an average of $4625.
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, said it was a credit to the Hughes family to have 40 consecutive on property sales and continue to keep their sheep relevant to the industry.
"The sheep presented very well after the wet season and this just shows that they can handle the rain well," Mr Dooley said.
Nutrien Stud Stocks Brad Wilson, Dubbo, said he had a lot of comments from buyers on the quality of the wool across the rams.
"These rams have handled the wet climate this year extremely well," Mr Wilson said.
"The program is on the up too with the implementation of artificial insemination in the Gullendah breeding programs," he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Warren with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.