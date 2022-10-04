Five ways Scots All Saints College is preparing students for the future

Scots All Saints College students receive an outstanding education from Preparatory to Year 12. Picture supplied.

Academic excellence and the success of its students is at the heart of Scots All Saints' offering. The world is ever-changing, and the requirement to provide a robust and modern curriculum is central to the College's longstanding success.



Scots All Saints has been recognised as a top performing school in the Central West of NSW, in HSC and NAPLAN results across all year groups.

The College offers unique learning opportunities as part of its broad curriculum program to students from Preparatory to Year 12 in the heart of Bathurst.

Here are five ways the College is preparing students for the future.

1. Learning pathways



Agriculture and Cattle Team

The College Farm is set on 40 hectares of land where students learn skills like tractor driving, are involved in the Cropping Program and participate in cattle training and sheep show team training.

Design

Innovative practices are explored through a range of programs including woodwork, metalwork, plastics, acrylics and other materials.

French

Learning a language not only improves memory and brain function, but also enhances creative thinking and problem-solving skills. At Scots All Saints, students develop their linguistic skills in our French Program and embrace French culture through film and authentic cultural events.

Highland Dancing

All students can learn about the tradition of Highland Dance and participate in the routines and performances.

2. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

STEM education supports creative thinking and problem-solving, preparing students for success in a complex world. With more and more jobs requiring STEM skills, Scots All Saints students can prepare for the future in the College's dedicated Innovation Centre located on the Junior School campus.



The campuses feature modern and fully equipped design and technology workshops where creative minds and hands are guided by experienced teachers to develop lifelong skills.

3. Community

Encouraging students to become connected young adults and creating strong relationships with their peers and teachers is at the heart of the College. Families are encouraged to come along to College events and regional families are welcome to visit at an expo.

Students learn from doing and get hands-on experience at the College. Picture supplied.

4. Wellbeing

Strong relationships, supportive teachers and an inclusive culture combine to create a caring and nurturing environment for Scots All Saints students.



The onsite Health Centre cares for the physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing of every student, whilst the College's comprehensive Wellbeing Program ensures that every student is cared for and supported so they can learn, explore and grow.

5. Co-curricular success

Scots All Saints offers a broad range of co-curricular activities to support students on their learning journey.

Sports Program

Through sport at the College, students learn important life lessons like teamwork, persistence, resilience and sportsmanship. With exceptional facilities across two campuses, students have the space to explore their strengths.



The Sports Program consists of a diverse range of opportunities from Archery to Cross Country, Hockey to Martial Arts and Swimming to Zumba.

Equestrian

Equestrian enthusiasts have access to shared paddocks, a full show jumping course, a training cross country course and a sand round yard.

Debating and Public Speaking

Students' language, debating and public speaking skills are developed at College public speaking and debating competitions.

Performing Arts Academy

Creativity and the Arts are celebrated at the College. Students can pursue their passion for music, dance, media and drama, extend their musical abilities at The Amadeus Academy and hone their acting skills in College productions.

Pipes and Drums

Musically talented students with an interest in traditional Scottish culture and history can share their passion with Pipes and Drums, receive on campus lessons and share their love of the music by playing in local community events.

To find out more about how Scots All Saints College can prepare your child for the future, explore the journeys of two College graduates who have gone on to achieve great things in diverse fields like physiotherapy and the food industry.