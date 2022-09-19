Local buyers demonstrated their strength at the Trynow Merino Stud's 36th Annual On Property sale held near Goolma.
Overall, 48 of 52 rams sold to a top of $4000 to average $1560.
Topping the sale was tag 21-247, purchased by PJ and TJ Doherty, Roine, Goolma, for $4000.
The Autumn-born son of Roseville Park 18-235 had a micron of 18.2, standard deviation of 2.3, coefficient variant of 12.8, and a comfort factor of 100 per cent.
Peter Doherty said the ram was just a large framed and free moving ram.
"We are chasing that Roseville bloodline," Mr Doherty said.
PJ and TJ Doherty also purchased the second top priced ram 21-42, for $3250, which was sired by Roseville Park 19-1651.
This ram had a micron of 17.7, SD of 3.3, CV of 18.4, and a CF of 99.8pc.
Chasing the rams for their wool quality, Mr Doherty said they would be joined to flock ewes which were also a part of their winning teams in the 22nd annual Chris Naake Memorial Tablelands flock ewe competition last year.
Gunadoo Pastoral, Goolma, purchased seven rams in the sale for an average of $1357, while IE, JM, and NI Haynes, Gulugong, secured six rams to average $1416.
Purchasing drafts of five rams were IC and DG Roworth, Dubbo, averaging $1300, and MJ Wood, Mudgee, for an average of $1700.
Auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, said there were a lot of new faces at the sale.
"The rams and their wool has held up unbelievably with the season," Mr Wilson said.
"Their program is moving forward and the buyer support today reflected that," he said.
Trynow Merino's Bill Honeysett said the sale was a very good outcome.
"We have started using artificial insemination and have been investing in good genetics which has really given some good depth to the draft," Mr Honeysett said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock, Mudgee.
