Continuing on from last week's column of the Hunter Valley stallion parades in late August, I was among a fortunate few to attend a gathering at Arrowfield Stud during the region's viewing weekend (Arrowfield's major parades were held the previous weekend).
Nine horses were paraded between the stallion barns, headed by its four-times champion sire, Snitzel, a dominant sire son of now deceased iconic horse Redoute's Choice.
Connections of the Scone district property are looking for new Redoute's Choice sire branches, pinning their hopes on young resident sire sons Pariah and The Autumn Sun, the latter commanding a $66,000 fee with his first crop of juveniles set to race this season.
Standing for the same fee is the New Zealand-bred son of High Chaparral, Dundeel, which was followed by his Group 1 winning son Castelvecchio - also on show. The calm and cool bay stallion - which will have his first yearlings sell in 2023, never flinched when an unexpected visitor, Storm Cat, the stable moggie, trotted across the path during his parade.
Down the road to Vinery Stud, seven Australian-bred stallions were paraded, the youngest and also its most expensive, Ole Kirk, commanding $55,000 in his second season.
By champion sire Written Tycoon, Ole Kirk was an ATC Golden Rose-G1 winner in which he defeated other young stallions North Pacific (standing at Newgate Farm) and King's Legacy (Coolmore Stud).
Vinery's evergreen horse is reliable 19-year-old Casino Prince, a prolific sire of 69 per cent winners, including $1.6 million earning mare Sweet Deal and newer stakes winner Bandersnatch, while his son All Too Hard is among the top 10 Australian sires, and sired three Group 1 winners last season.
While Vinery is also celebrated for its sumptuous parade breakfasts on the Saturday and Sunday mornings, across on the western side of Scone, Yarraman Park is noted for its Friday afternoon parade and party, with the large gathering enjoying much champagne and cheer.
Importantly, Yarraman is home to Australia's champion sire for earnings, wins and winners, I Am Invincible.
The Invincible Spirit horse recorded 185 winners for 314 wins and $19.867 million in earnings for 2021-22 (via Arion Pedigrees), his highest earner was Home Affairs, which now commands an Australian record highest first season fee of $110,000 at Coolmore Stud.
Yarraman is also home to I Am Invincible young sire son Hellbent, who has started the new season with winner after winner for his first three-year-olds around the nation.
A Group 1 winner of seven wins, Hellbent has had seven winners in the new season, including dual Sydney winner Hell I Am.
Coolmore Stud is known for its "Sunday affair", with a morning and afternoon parade - this year of 15 stallions.
Reliable "warriors" Fastnet Rock and So You Think were viewed in awe, the latter having his best season in 2021-22, finishing second in the champion Australian sires' stakes for earnings.
Home Affairs (mentioned earlier) and another Australian-bred youngster Acrobat (by Fastnet Rock), are Coolmore's first crop sires.
Another Coolmore favourite is Pierro - sire of 10 "millionaires" - one of them the memorable Pierata, which is now represented with first yearlings at Aquis Queensland.
As on pre-COVID-19 occasions, visitors were treated to Coolmore Stud bloodstock advisor James Bester's vast Thoroughbred knowledge and humorous interludes of commentary about each horse when parading.
Another in the Aberdeen district is the Henry Field principled Newgate Farm, which held several parades for visitors.
Last year's Golden Slipper winner Stay Inside (Extreme Choice) led the way for Newgate's 13 horses, followed by other youngsters Profiteer (Capitalist), Tiger Of Malay (Extreme Choice), Wild Ruler (Snitzel), and North Pacific (Brazen Beau).
While not a Group 1 winner, Northern Meteor stallion Deep Field is proving he can sire Group 1 winners - his progeny continually keeping the brown stallion among the top 20 Australian sires.
Hot young horse, Capitalist, which enjoyed poking his tongue out to the crowd when paraded, was a highlight, while third-season Doncaster Handicap-G1 winner Brutal added a New Zealand flavour to Newgate's strong lineup of stallions.
