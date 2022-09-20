HIGH calibre cropping, breeding and fattening aggregation Aratula is premium Riverina country, producing high yielding protein, fibre and grains.
Expected to sell for more than $40 million, the 4853 hectare (11,991 acre) property at Tocumwal features fertile alluvial creek flats complimented by open farming and fattening country.
The property has about 4040ha of highly fertile, alluvial, self-mulching and soft loam cropping country.
More than 2000ha of winter crop is available to purchaser.
There is also well sheltered Bullatale Creek fattening country pastured with lucerne, oats and rye. The creek country has a quality stock watering system, excellent fencing.
There is direct access to sandy beaches along the majestic Murray River.
Aratula features a charming, refurbished 100 year old five bedroom homestead set in established gardens. Other substantial improvements include extensive, all steel machinery shedding and workshops, two shearing sheds, four sets of all steel cattle yards, large capacity grain storage, two worker's cottages.
Aratula is being offered as a whole or in four contingent holdings comprising of Aratula (1308ha/3232 acres), Oomabah (1936ha/4784 acres), Main Camp (808ha/1997 acres), and Wahroonga North (619ha/1530 acres).
The picturesque property is described as having been superbly managed over five generations of the Scott family and presents as a high quality opportunity in the southern Riverina.
Aratula is being sold by Nutrien Harcourts through an expression of interest process, closing on October 27.
Contact James Sides, 0427 236 791, or Jake Freshwater, 0418 586 417, Nutrien Harcourts.
