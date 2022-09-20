Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award & Acceleration Grant are now open

Stephanie Trethewey Ness Vanderburgh was the winner of the AgriFutures Australia 2022 Rural Womens Award.

AgriFutures Rural Women's Award

The Rural Women's Award is Australia's leading award empowering and celebrating the inclusive and courageous leadership of women involved in Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses, and communities.

The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has seen close to 300 exceptional women develop innovative projects that are contributing to a prosperous future for rural Australia.

The 2022 National Finalists' projects range from support for rural and remote families and a magazine for female entrepreneurs, to improving the mental and physical wellbeing of farmers, giving a voice to disability in agriculture and reducing food insecurity in indigenous communities.

The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has a revised and tightened criteria which requires applicants to have an existing project, business or program which falls into a community, collaboration or commercial category.

"As an organisation dedicated to the long-term prosperity of our rural and emerging industries, the Rural Women's Award is just one of AgriFutures Australia's initiatives ensuring those working towards the same vision are identified, celebrated and empowered," said AgriFutures Australia, Managing Director, John Harvey..

"If you know someone who is actively contributing to rural and regional Australia, tap them on the shoulder.



"We hear time and time again, that it is often the friendly encouragement from someone else, that gets applicants over the line to apply."

Each state and territory winner receives a $15,000 grant provided by Platinum Sponsor Westpac, as well as access to professional development opportunities and national Alumni networks.

National Manager for the award's Platinum Sponsor, Westpac, Stephen Hannan said the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has long been a pathway to further success and inspires other women in regional, remote and rural industries.

"If you look at previous award winners, being a leader doesn't always involve the stereotypical CEO title or wearing a business suit, it's about energy and passion for a project that is driving change in its own unique way," he said.

"We know there are many women doing incredible work in our rural sectors and we strongly recommend they apply for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.



"It is a life-changing opportunity to also forge friendships with the Rural Women's Award Alumni, be mentored and share knowledge for the benefit of others," Mr Hannan said.

AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant

The AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant is a program developed in 2021 to foster growth and development in women involved in Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities.

It runs separately to the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award; however, it complements the process, aiming to provide a leadership and development opportunity to women who are not quite ready to apply for the award.

Seven Australian women per annum will be granted with a learning and development bursary of $7,000 to enable them to bring their idea, cause or vision to life.

The AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant encourages innovation and problem solving, looking for women with an idea, cause or vision that benefits rural or emerging industries, businesses or communities. The idea needs to have a community, collaboration or commercial focus and align to the values of the grant.

"We are thrilled to be offering the AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant for a second year in 2023, equipping rural women with the tools they need to make a real and tangible impacts in their industry and community," Mr Harvey said.

"The AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant is an important program as it provides a vehicle for emerging leaders across the nation to realise their potential.



"It aims to nurture the development of new and exciting ideas, with successful applicants encouraged to apply for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award in the future."

Applications for both the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and the AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant are now open and close on Wednesday October 19, 2022.