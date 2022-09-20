The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Poll Merino rams at Pooginook have 98pc cearance

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced ram - Rick Power (Nutrien) Shane Foster, Pooginook, Craig Potter, Elders Ararat, Victoria, who advised the buyer, John Sutherland, Pooginook, and Nick Gray, Elders.

The management and staff at the Pooginook Merino and Poll Merino stud, Coleambally, presented 350 rams backed by data today for their on-property and online auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.