The management and staff at the Pooginook Merino and Poll Merino stud, Coleambally, presented 350 rams backed by data today for their on-property and online auction.
Operated by the Paraway Pastoral Co, Pooginook's strategy is to deliver mules-free Merino sheep to the wool industry, which are proven and ready to work in the woolgrower's environment.
The stud is also well-known within the wool industry for being a leader in the use of data collection, driving the performance of their rams.
Stud manager John Sutherland noted in the sale catalogue - "Combining our scale, extensive data and know-how, it redefines the potential of delivering more lambs and elite wools end-customers are demanding.
"In recent years we have invested more in genomics that anyone else in the Australian sheep industry, making Pooginook the largest collector of sheep DNA genomics across the country."
Sale summary:
342/350 rams sold
97.7pc clearance
$11,500 top price
$3850.88 average price
Bought by Luke Wilkinson, Joel Joel, Victoria, the top priced ram Lot 46, a heterozygous poll son of Leachim 182295 was born a twin, and carried a fleece which measured 17.3micron, 16.9 coefficient of variation (CV), 2.9 standard deviation (SD) and with a 99.5pc comfort factor (CF).
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated 5.6 post weaning weight (PWT), 8.6 yearling weight (YWT) 0.5 yearling fat (YFAT), -0.6 yearling eye muscle depth (yemd) -2.4 yearling fibre diameter (yfd) 32.6 yearling clean fleece weight (ycfw) 9.9 yearling staple length (ysl) -0.0 early breech wrinkle (ebwr) and 0.16 weaning rate (wr).
Mr Wilkinson, who was advised by Craig Potter, Elders, Ararat, was a first time buyer at Pooginook having been introduced to the studs genetic program by Mr Potter.
He breeds rams for his own use and was impressed by the figures and constitution of his new sire.
"It's not often I see a ram with good fleece and carcass figures that match his structure," Mr Wilkinson said.
"His good conformation and presentation are what I was looking for to lift my flock.
"With his wonderful wool quality and good feet, he is a good ram for our conditions."
Volume buyers included Tony Cook and his son Brad, Tottenham, who selected a draft of 30 rams for average of $3900..
They are repeat buyers at Pooginook and appreciate the very good constitution of the rams.
"They have very good legs and in our country where they have to walk between our properties, that is important," Tony Cook said.
"They have a nice wool type and we get good growth rate from our lambs."
Mr Cook said the CFA ewes are readily saleable as dams for first-cross ewes.
"We look at the figures but really focus on the conformation of the rams when we see them presented for sale," he said.
The sale was listed on AuctionsPlus and was settled by Nutrien stud stock, Finley, in association with Elders Jerilderie, with Rick Power (Nutrien) and Nick Gray and Harry Cozens, (Elders) sharing the rostrum.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
