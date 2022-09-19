A new lightweight draper front compatible with all the major brand harvesters has taken out this year's Henty Machine of The Year award.
The Canadian-manufactured MacDon FD2 Flex Draper front, entered by MacDon Australia, is fully mechanical with no hydraulics and electricals.
The FD2 beat out 21 other entrants with machines launched in 2021 allowed after COVID put paid to the last two field days.
Kari Sattler, national sales manager at MacDon, said this gave the FD2 an advantage when it came to ease of use.
"It is a combine harvesting draper front compatible with all the big brands like John Deere, New Holland Case, Agco and every manufacturer in the world. We adapt to suit," he said.
"The good thing about our front versus a lot of our competitors' is ours is basic.
"We keep it very simple, relying upon the mechanics rather than hydraulics and electrics.
"So working in the field it is a lot easier for farmers to maintain.
"We like to keep things going and we push very hard to make sure we keep these combines full.
"At the end of the day, harvesters are huge money now and we need to keep them working.
"Farmers are taking on a lot more country to try and keep in the game.
"So they need to be able to operate fast. They need to be able to beat the weather and get grain in the headers as soon as they can."
The FD2 is the continuation of the ground following technology MacDon developed nearly 20 years ago.
It is available in five foot increments starting from 25ft through to 50ft with a 41ft model available also.
"We also understand it is not always easy harvesting," Mr Sattler said.
"If the crop is on the ground we need to scoop it up and get it in the bin, in the bank.
"We designed this machine to be able to cut less than an inch off the ground while eliminating any issues with rocks. It bounces over obstacles such as rocks and sticks so we don't do any damage to our machine or the combine.
"Also we don't want to make the samples dirty which again drops the quality of grain.
"We designed this machine to flex with the ground. It can roll over the top contour banks up to seven feet.
'When we started, harvesters were 350hp. Now they are 700hp and we need to be able to cater for that. The FD2 does."
