The Land

Draper front takes top gong at Henty Machine of the Year awards

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:35am, first published September 19 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MacDon's national sales manager Kari Sattler and MacDon Australia manager David Rudolph with the award winning front.

A new lightweight draper front compatible with all the major brand harvesters has taken out this year's Henty Machine of The Year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.