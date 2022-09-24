Scent sent from heaven | In Fiona's garden

Walking through the garden earlier this week, I caught a waft of a gorgeous but totally unfamiliar scent.
I tracked it down to a two-year-old osmanthus, appropriately named 'Heaven Scent', an Osmanthus delavayi seedling from Yunnan selected by plant hunter Bob Cherry.
I was even more thrilled than normal on finding a new plant in flower as I've previously had little luck with osmanthus.
A holly leaf osmanthus (O. heterophyllus) I planted at least 20 years ago resolutely refuses to flower and I lost 'Pearly Gates' in the last drought. So 'Heaven Scent' is indeed heaven sent.
About 30 species of osmanthus are known, all evergreen trees or shrubs.
The genus belongs to the Olive family (Oleaceae) and most species have tiny, white or cream, sweet-smelling flowers: the name osmanthus comes from ancient Greek osma, meaning smell, and anthos, flower.
Only three are generally found in gardens: O. delavayi, O. fragrans and O. heterophyllus, all from the Himalayas, China and Japan.
Numerous forms and cultivars are available, some with interestingly variegated leaves.
O. fragrans, a large shrub or small tree was first described to western gardeners in 1653 by Father Martinus Martini, a Jesuit missionary who spent many years in China.
It had been grown and treasured by Chinese gardeners for centuries and was among many plants from the sub-tropical south of China that were first planted in the north during the Tang Dynasty (618-906AD), a golden age of Chinese culture.
Benjamin Torin, a botanical merchant with the East India Company, brought O. fragrans to England and it became available in nurseries from 1783. It was one of the few plants to be propagated for sale that had arrived from China since the mid-1700s.
This osmanthus has never become widespread in British gardens as it is regarded as slightly tender - the famous Hillier nursery in Hampshire says it is only suitable for gardens in the UK's milder southwest, or as a wall plant.
British gardeners prefer the hardy O. delavayi, a medium shrub (two metres high and wide) with small, glossy leaves and pure white, jasmine like, fragrant blossom in late winter.
O. heterophyllus, my 20-year-old bete noire, has the best leaves, quite large (10 by 5 centimetres), dark green and glossy with toothed margins.
My plant has grown at glacial speed to about 2m by 2m.
This species is regarded as the most frost resistant which makes its non-flowering all the more maddening.
Although I rarely water it, in my experience drought-stressed plants are more likely than not to flower and set seed in a last-ditch effort to save the species.
I can't believe this is the problem, especially after the last two wet seasons.
Perhaps it's a lime lover and resents our slightly acidic soil.
So I'll give it a bucket of wood ash, "not for this year but the next, for foresight is the gardener's text".
Meanwhile I have lovely 'Heaven Scent' to console me.
