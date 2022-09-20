The Land
BoM says rain could bring more flooding

Updated September 20 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:43am
BoM warns of more inland flooding

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of more riverine flooding in NSW over the coming days as a low-pressure weather system moves across the state.

