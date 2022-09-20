BoM warns of more inland flooding

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of more riverine flooding in NSW over the coming days as a low-pressure weather system moves across the state.
A flood watch is current for the state's North West, Central West and south-west inland rivers and some coastal catchments.
The bureau has in place a severe weather warning for parts of the central slopes and plains, South West Slopes, Riverina, and Central Tablelands forecast districts.
Widespread rain is forecast to affect western NSW on Tuesday, extending through central and eastern districts on Wednesday and Thursday.
For the inland parts of NSW, the BoM says districts likely to see the most rain include the Riverina, Central West Slopes and Plains, North West Slopes and Plains, and parts of the upper and lower western district.
Most of the rain is forecast for Wednesday, and peak rain totals are likely to be comparable to those experienced during last week's rain, although the precise locations may vary.
For the coast, the BoM expects a higher degree of uncertainty regarding rain amounts, with Thursday and Friday being the main days of interest and dependent on the movement of the low.
Currently, the northern half of the coast looks to be the wettest on Thursday.
Flood warnings remain in place for several inland river catchments as multiple flood peaks already move downstream from previous rain.
"With catchments wet and many dams at capacity, waterways are very sensitive to rainfall, and further river rises, renewed flooding is likely from Wednesday through to the weekend for the inland catchments," the BoM said in a statement.
"Extensive thunderstorm activity is also expected with the passage of the system.
"Some storms may become severe during Tuesday and Wednesday, presenting a risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts, in addition to heavy bursts of rain."
Meanwhile, a low-pressure system is forecast to bring widespread rain to much of inland south-east Australia this week.
The BoM expects ongoing flooding across parts of Queensland, NSW, and Victoria.
Central Australia is expected to see elevated fire dangers.
Communities in affected areas are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest warnings and forecasts via the Bureau's website and BoM Weather App and follow advice of emergency services.
