Gray Glen White Suffolk to $1700

Kate Loudon
September 29 2022 - 1:00am
Gray Glen White Suffolk sale rams. Photo: Supplied

New buyers had a heavy presence in the Annual Gray Glen White Suffolk sale held on property at Glen Park near Goolagong on September 16 with a 75 per cent clearance.

