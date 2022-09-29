Gray Glen White Suffolk to $1700

New buyers had a heavy presence in the Annual Gray Glen White Suffolk sale held on property at Glen Park near Goolagong on September 16 with a 75 per cent clearance.
Overall, 48 of 65 rams sold to a top of $1700 for an average of $1452.
A total of nine rams sold to the equal top price of $1700 with Dye Farming, Cowra, purchasing three of these.
Dye Farming's Hamish Dye said he had just purchased a new property in the Cowra area and was looking to start a prime lamb operation after generally breeding Merinos. He said the purchase of the White Suffolk rams would be a great addition to get the prime lambs going.
"They looked really strong in term of breed characteristics," Mr Dye said.
"They were on par figure wise with the other studs around the area."
"They had good structure and a big frame in them," he said.
Dye farming was also the notable volume buyer in the sale purchasing a total of 13 rams to an average of $1500.
Gray Glen's Paula Gray said "our clients are coming from all over New South Wales, and now Victorian buyers are coming to our sale".
"We are very excited with the conformation and genetics of our rams."
"They are the best turn out of rams we have ever had in our sale."
"The buyers were very impressed with the consistency of our rams and commented they had been looking for the style and genetics we are producing," Mrs Gray said.
The sale was conducted by Allan Gray Livestock Agents, Cowra, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
