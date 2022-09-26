Fencing contractors from around the state report that they are carrying a heavy workload ahead of them for the foreseeable future, with weather being a hindrance to some.
Added to the pressure is the trend for more intensive re-stocking from producers who now require better fencing.
As a result there does not seem to be a downturn on the horizon.
Some contractors have said they are 12 months behind where they should be at this time while others have said they are not far behind in their work but have nine months solid work in front of them.
This is not good news for farmers needing fencing done immediately.
With 20 years fencing experience, Ben Lawson, Lawson Contacting, Stuart Town, services throughout central west NSW and said the weather had put his business behind where it should be.
"We're probably about 12 months behind where we should be," he said.
"We have had two really wet years in a row and now the ground is already holding so much moisture that when it rains it is too wet.
"Other fencers might go ahead and put posts in to soft ground but we won't.
"The trouble with the weather is that you get a wet day and then you need three days before you can get back on there. At the moment, it usually rains within that time and you are back to square one."
Mr Lawson said he has not had any supply issues hold him up.
"If anything it is the opposite," he said.
"The fencing supplier has all this stock in for jobs I have on and I can't get in and do them.
"There are plenty of people out there willing to spend the money but I can't get on and do the jobs."
Elphick's Earthmoving and Rural Fencing owner Greg Elphick, Illabo, has been servicing Wagga and the surrounding areas for 11 years, and has devised an ingenious way to keep fencing despite wet conditions.
"We use two skid steer loaders to haul all our equipment and supplies to the site," he said.
"Where a ute couldn't get in, we can with our loaders and where a trailer might slide over the ground, the tracks keep working.
"We are very busy catering for between 20 and 25 repeat customers as well as running a Merino flock and cropping wheat and canola.
"We still have nine months of fencing work lined up in front of us but we can get back onto a site to fence the day after it stops raining.
Waratah Fencing territory manager Adam Barker said that they didn't have supply issues.
"It is not a supply issue, it is a demand issue and it is across the board," he said.
"It is not only in fencing but in machinery and construction too.
"But we have all the products for your fencing solution needs."
Clipex's Stafford Olssen said the company hadn't had supply issues.
"We manufacture all our fencing materials in our own factory in China," he said.
"We do everything except the wire in house and we have a partnership with a Belgian company for the wire.
"Other fencing companies are not in control of the process as they use other suppliers.
"We control our stock from start to finish and so have been able to prioritise what we manufacture to what we need.
"Despite shipping taking longer, it has minimised any delays."
