Flooded farmers need more assitance

The confirmation of a third consecutive La Nina is causing apprehension among many farmers, particularly those in the north-eastern corner of the state.
But while there's no way to stop the rain, our response to the ongoing wet conditions can continue to improve.
For farmers, knowing what assistance is available is an important starting point.
The $100 million Critical Producer Grant Program opened last Friday for farmers affected by the February-March flooding.
Co-funded by the state and federal governments, the program is available to primary producers in dairy, livestock, broadacre cropping, turf, vegetables, horticulture and perennial crops, as well as oyster and mussel growers.
Applicants will be required to have applied for the full $75,000 Special Disaster Assistance Grants that were made available earlier in the year and will close on June 30, 2023 - unless allocated funding is fully expended prior to that date.
While this funding will not cover the full costs of rebuilding, it will provide a path forward.
It will help those hardest hit to restore production systems and rebuild essential infrastructure to a standard that will better withstand future disasters.
This funding represents an investment in agriculture's future.
However, looking to the future, the three levels of government, farmers and their communities must be able to work collaboratively to build resilience to natural disasters.
We have seen several rounds of funding offered to several communities this year, and it is looking more and more likely we will need a simple 'turnkey' solution to respond to future flooding events.
More focus must be placed on reducing the financial, physical and emotional toll of successive natural disasters.
With the prospect of a third wet year, processes must continually improve to limit unnecessary stress.
As a liaison between industry and government, NSW Farmers has been in regular contact with agencies and encouraged a streamlined process to deliver support in a timely manner.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
