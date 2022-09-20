The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Merino rams top at $5250 at Hollow Mount

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top ram with Rachel Pritchard, Elders, Matt Joesph, Nutrien, David Zouch, Hollow Mount, buyers Tony and Jenny Magee, and Craig Pearsall, Elders. Photo: Supplied

The Hollow Mount Merino stud at Bigga owned by Ken Wolf has had considerable show success in recent years and those triumphs are now being translated into considerable prices paid for the stud's rams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.