The Hollow Mount Merino stud at Bigga owned by Ken Wolf has had considerable show success in recent years and those triumphs are now being translated into considerable prices paid for the stud's rams.
Last Wednesday on behalf of Mr Wolf, David Zouch and Avalon McGrath penned 40 rams for the second on-property sale where a top price of $5250 was realised and an average of $2012 paid for the 33 rams purchased.
The top-priced ram, a son of Yarrawonga 193, was bought by AG and JM Magee, Rye Park.
The fleece measurements showed 16.9 micron, 2.4 standard deviation, 14.2 per cent coefficient of variation, 100pc comfort factor, and 15.7 spinning fineness
The equal second top price at $3000 was paid by Garry Seaman, Lochness stud, Laggan for another son of Yarrawonga 193.
The fleece measured 20.1m, 3.8 SD, 18.9pc CV, 99.4pc CF, and 16.5 SF.
The other equal second top price was paid by NG Maberly, Biala, for a son of a Langdene-bred ram.
Mr Maberly's new sire carried a fleece measuring 18.6m, 2.8 SD, 15pc CV, 99.8pc CF, and 17.3 SF.and was included in the draft of four rams.
Mr Zouch was pleased with the sale result, and said the stud is slowly building a steady clientele who are looking for well-balanced rams with soft handling and deep crimped wool.
He reported the private sale of Hollow Mount 'Don 065' sired by Yarrawonga 193 in the weeks leading up to the on-property auction to RV Bowden, Tasmania for $25,000, and 50pc of semen rights have been retained by Hollow Mount.
The Helmsman style auction was conducted by Elders and Nutrien stud stock, Goulburn.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
