The Land
Home/Beef

Massive price hike for cattle at Grafton compared to mid-winter blues of July

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:51am, first published September 20 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highest grossing pen of the CQ Pastoral offering at Grafton prime and store sale on Tuesday was a pen of 25 steers averaging 308.8kg and selling for 634.2c/kg to gross $1958.40/head. The offering was sold by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents who have moved offices downriver from the city to the finishing flats of Ulmarra.

Grafton yarded 1392 head in a combined store and prime sale on Tuesday with a full contingent of buyers bidding up cattle as prices rebounded significantly from two months earlier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.