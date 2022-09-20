Grafton yarded 1392 head in a combined store and prime sale on Tuesday with a full contingent of buyers bidding up cattle as prices rebounded significantly from two months earlier.
Steers 200 to 300kg, 371 head, averaged 626.3 cents a kilogram or $1519.52 a head, and reached a top of 756.2c/kg and $1925.18. Light steers under 200kg sold to 900.2c/kg. In July all store steers averaged 492.2c/kg or $1186.51. In August steers averaged 553.9c/kg or $1441.84.
A feature line of 131 Sara Park Angus steers, many of them from a son of Beastmode put to first cross heifers, from CQ Pastoral at Baryulgil, averaged 628.7c/kg for 279.5kg to return $1758 a head. The lead pen, 14 months with milk teeth, averaged 410kg. Manager Mal Lloyd said the run, previously inaccessible due to flooded paddocks on the 4050 hectare property, had been booked to sell in July, after being weaned and castrated using Tri-Solfen pain relief. During a conversation about the chemical with his wife Kylie her phone coughed up reference to an article published in the North Queensland Register stating the Bayer product had a domestic withholding period of 90 days, so the steers stayed at home and were boosted with grain pellets and lick, an investment of $340 a head for more than $700 in gain.
"Those mickey bulls would have made $1000 each in July," Mr Lloyd said.
Light weight heifers under 200kg at Tuesday's sale, 234 head, averaged 630.8c/kg or $1059.23 and reached a top of 785.2c/kg and $1392.39. Yearling heifers 200 to 300kg, 157kg, averaged 553.6c/kg or $1286.97, reaching a top bid of 685.2c/kg and $1611.77. In July all heifers averaged 403.6c/kg or $861.52.
Cows with calves sold liveweight averaged $2391.43, up from $1550 in July.
