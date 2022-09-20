A feature line of 131 Sara Park Angus steers, many of them from a son of Beastmode put to first cross heifers, from CQ Pastoral at Baryulgil, averaged 628.7c/kg for 279.5kg to return $1758 a head. The lead pen, 14 months with milk teeth, averaged 410kg. Manager Mal Lloyd said the run, previously inaccessible due to flooded paddocks on the 4050 hectare property, had been booked to sell in July, after being weaned and castrated using Tri-Solfen pain relief. During a conversation about the chemical with his wife Kylie her phone coughed up reference to an article published in the North Queensland Register stating the Bayer product had a domestic withholding period of 90 days, so the steers stayed at home and were boosted with grain pellets and lick, an investment of $340 a head for more than $700 in gain.