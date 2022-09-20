The Land

Pace Farm eggs goes on the market

Updated September 21 2022 - 12:47am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:28pm
After half a century of growth as a family concern, the huge western Sydney-based Pace Farm egg business is up for sale.

