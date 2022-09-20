Pace Farm eggs goes on the market

After half a century of growth as a family concern, the huge western Sydney-based Pace Farm egg business is up for sale.
Established in the Blacktown district's poultry, piggery and vegetable growing heartland at Dean Park in the 1970s, Pace Farm's carrying capacity now exceeds 3 million hens in 137 layer sheds at 32 sites spread from Tamworth in North West NSW to southern Victoria.
The family is reportedly seeking a private equity buyer or a strategic investor to take a significant stake in the company, and financial services group PwC has met with interested parties.
Most of its eggs sell through Woolworths supermarkets (about 40pc), Coles (12pc) and Aldi (10pc).
