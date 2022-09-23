The Land
Merino ram sold for $48,000

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 23 2022 - 11:36pm
PB210867 - $32000 and PB211006 - $10000 - Forbes Murdoch and Peter Nadin, AFA, buyer Philip Jones, Justin Campbell and Alastair Provan, AFA. Photo: AFA
Alex Karsten, Kiawarra Merino stud, Weethalle, with his $19,000 Wanganella ram, stud classer Angus Munro and Tim McMeekin, Elders wool manager, Wagga Wagga.
Top priced ram at $48,000 - Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien stud stock, buyer Mark Peters, Ballatherie, Hillston, and Tom Lilburne, Poll Boonoke stud manager.

Woolgrowers turned out in strength at Boonoke last Wednesday for the annual Wanganella and Poll Boonoke Merino ram sale on account Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

