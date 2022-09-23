Woolgrowers turned out in strength at Boonoke last Wednesday for the annual Wanganella and Poll Boonoke Merino ram sale on account Australian Food and Agriculture, Conargo.
Under the cool influence of the ancient Peppercorn trees, a top price of $48,000 was recorded for the Poll Boonoke stud, while the top price of $19,000 was paid for a leading Wanganella ram.
The solid sale result capped off a successful year for the AFA Studs, their 2022 showing results including the Australian Supreme Merino Ram at Dubbo in August and the Champion Australian Merino All Purpose Ram at Bendigo in July.
"We have all said that the 2021 drop rams are the best we have bred; productive, structurally sound, large framed, modern Merinos," Justin Campbell, AFA general manager said.
"Almost doubling the average sale price of our shedded rams today to $16,214 supports this."
Commenting on the success of the sale, Justin reflected "It is just a shame the Old Boss wasn't around this year," referring to the passing of AFA Founder and chairman, Colin Bell, in March this year.
"Our country, stock and crops all look great, we have had terrific results in the showring and now a very successful ram sale.
"Colin always had a great vision for his farming business and was committed to progressing the AFA Studs. He would have enjoyed today."
Rams sold to five Australian states and a feature of the sale was the purchase of W210079 by Argentine interests for $18,000.
Mark Peters, Ballatherie Poll Merino Stud, Hillston, paid $48,000 when he bought Lot 2 PB 211153, a son of Moorundie 190008.
The ram had the fleece measurements of 17.4 micron, 2.7 standard deviation (SD), 15.5 coefficient of variation (CV) and 99.7pc comfort factor (CF).
His Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated -1.0 yearling fibre diameter, 31.3 yearling clean fleece weight, 4.3 post weaning weight, 4.2 yearling weight, 0.4 yearling eye muscle depth, -0.3 yearling fat, and Merino Plus Index 173.7 and Dual Purpose Index 178.4.
Mr Peters said the length of staple was a major factor in his selection of the ram because he "shears each six months"
"His correct structure also played a big part in my decision," he said.
"He is sound and uncomplicated, and with a good clean muzzle."
Second top price at $32,000 was paid for PB 210867 by Phil Jones, Belka Valley Poll Stud, Bruce Rock, WA.
The fleece measurements showed 19.7 micron, 2.6 SD, 13.2 CV and 99.9pc CF, while his ASBVs indicated -0.5 YFD, 27.9 YCFW, 6.3 PWT, 9.6 YWT, 0.1 YEMD, -0.7 YFAT, 172.9 MP+ and 178.5 DP+.
Mr Jones had seen the ram at Bendigo and was very taken with the chance to start a new family by joining his new sire to the sisters of his Junior Champion Ram shown at Bendigo.
"He is a modern Merino, a good dual-purpose type, with a great backend, deep twist but still with a well-nourished fleece," he said.
He also bought PB 211006 for $10,000.
Third top price of $20,000 was paid for Lot 6 PB 210204 by Steve, Rob and Kay Lindsay, Cora Lynn Merino and Poll Merino studs, Peak Hill.
Steve Lindsay liked the good frame and well nourished fleece on his new poll sire.
"He is an excellent and very productive sheep," Mr Lindsay said.
"His figures compliment our stud and also our ram clients."
Mr Lindsay said the carcass traits and fleece are what the industry is looking for to fill demand for meat but still with an attractive wool.
They also purchased Lot 13 W2100624 for $9000, a 21.3 micron son of W170470.
Mr Lindsay thought their Wanganella ram had a fleece as good as any horned ram
they had recently seen. He has a large frame, but his wool is magnificent, he said.
In the Wanganella draft, Alex Karsten, Kiawarra Merino stud, Weethalle, paid $19,000 for W210704, a replacement ram.
The ram's fleece measured 18.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.3 CV, 99.8pc CF, with 158.9 MP+ and 166 DP+.
Mr Karsten said he thought his new sire was structurally correct and carried a "very studdy fleece."
"His wool is bright and lustrous, with a bold crimp and nourishment which keeps the dust and rain out," he said.
He also bought PB210912 for $10,000.
Forbes Murdoch, Studmaster at the AFA Studs, said the Wanganella ram purchased by repeat Argentinean buyer Carlos Moralejo at the Tecka Merino Stud, Patagonia, was a followup to embryos purchased two years ago and continues an affiliation that dates back to 2006 and has included ram and semen exports.
"They wanted a very pure ram, which was well sprung, a heavy cutter with good wool quality," he said.
This year's AFA Auction lineup included the first offering from the Poll Boonoke stud's new Prime Family, which were also the first non mulesed sheep to be sold by AFA.
Angus Munro, the AFA Stud Breeding Manager, advised that the new Prime Family focuses on magnifying the carcase attributes of easy care, plain bodied Merinos.
"The dual purpose merit of our genetics is well known; but with the Prime Family we are shifting the selection emphasis towards meat characteristics." Mr Munro said.
"The Primes will be a different type of Merino, but will go through the same stringent selection process to maintain structure and conformation and target productivity."
The 20 Prime Family rams in the auction averaged $3287 with a top of $6,500.
Having boosted the 2022 Auction by 25 rams, Justin Campbell reported "Our paddock auction rams this year have averaged $3,817. We wanted to ensure that there was scope to fill orders at all price levels out of the auction pens and I think we have achieved that for our clients."
"Now that we have the auction rams sold, our focus shifts pretty quickly to our $1100 and $900 flock grade rams," Mr Campbell said. "They are the half brothers of rams sold today so will be good buying value."
Volume buyers at the sale included Quinn and Cruikshank, Ganmain with 14 rams averaging $2,410; the Watkins Family at Hillston who averaged $5,346 for their draft of 13 rams; the Finlay Family secured 13 rams for an average of $4,153 and Griffith Pastoral Enterprises at Nyngan purchased 14 rams at an average of $1,607.
The sale was settled by Nutrien, and conducted in conjunction with Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Auctioneers were Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) and Matt Tinkler and Ryan Bajada (Elders).
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
