Following a pathway to prosperity via rural and regional Australia

By Robbie Sefton
September 21 2022 - 7:00pm
David Thodey spoke at the Regional Australia Institute's Regions Rising National Summit in Canberra recently. Photo: Supplied

I had the pleasure of attending the Regional Australia Institute's (RAI) Regions Rising National Summit in Canberra last week, which this year focused its attention on launching Regionalisation Ambition 2032 - a Framework to Rebalance the Nation.

