Online bidders took control in the 8th Annual Peak Hill Dorper, White Dorper, and Bulmar Whites Production sale with a whopping 42 rams being purchased through AuctionsPlus.
In total, 69 of 71 Dorper rams sold to $4250 to average $2355, and 54 of 57 White Dorpers sold to $4500 twice, for an average of $2565.
Two White Dorper rams topped the sale at $4500. Bulmar UW 210237 was the first to hit the top price, purchased by Brenden Duncan, Wentworth.
The May-drop rams was a son of Hillcroft 197514 and weighed 106 kilograms.
Also reaching the $4500 high was Kaya White 21049, purchased by Mack Dorpers, Maxafari Trust, Meandara, Qld.
The 98.5kg ram was sired by Kaya White 180533 and was in the top 10 per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF) and shear force test (SF5).
Mack Dorper's Clayton Mack, Meandara, Qld, said he was looking for big framed rams with good structure, high growth, and good fat cover.
"I just like the width about him and the length and depth he carries," Mr Mack said.
Mainly after White Dorpers during the sale, Mr Mack purchased a total of 11 rams for an average of $2295, which would go in to his commercial Dorper ewe flock of about 1000 head.
Related reading:
Dorper rams topped at $4250 for Kaya 210517 which was purchased by M and B Sheridan, Bourke.
The 97.5kg son of Kaya Nkoski 180925 was in the top 10pc for the maternal carcase production (MCP) index.
The second top priced Dorper ram was Kaya 210157, sold for $4000 to Youlden Valley Dorpers, Tomingley.
Speaking on behalf of all vendors was Kaya's Adrian Veitch who said he was very happy with the results from the sale across the board.
"All of the rams sold for good value and there were a lot of new clients here too," Mr Veitch said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo with Lincoln McKinlay taking bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.