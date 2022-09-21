The Land
Kaya, Prieska, Bulmar Studs sale's strong push from online buyers

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
September 21 2022 - 8:00am
Second top priced dorper ram Kaya 210157 with vendor Adrian Veitch, Kaya, Narrogin, WA, auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders Stud Stock, Inverell, and purchaser Thomas Youlden, Youlden Valley Dorpers, Tomingley.

Online bidders took control in the 8th Annual Peak Hill Dorper, White Dorper, and Bulmar Whites Production sale with a whopping 42 rams being purchased through AuctionsPlus.

