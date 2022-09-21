NSW Farmers Association president Xavier Martin gave an impassioned speech outlining the challenges of today's growers and producers on a wet Day 2 of the Henty Machinery Field Days.
Addressing the crowd from The Stump, Mr Martin said the concerns for farmers were similar no matter where they are in the state.
"What matters to farmers down here in the Riverina is pretty similar to what matters to my neighbours up north, and that's being able to have a fair go at growing - in my opinion - the world's finest food and fibre.
"We've been talking to people [industry bodies, government agencies and politicians] who live in the cities, who set the rules and the policies that affect us here on the land, and we've been reminding them that agriculture is not just another industry like mining or forestry or construction.
"We've been reminding them that several times a day, every single person on this planet consumes an agricultural product.
"In short, we've been telling them that farms equal food for families.
"In the hustle and bustle of Sydney, they can lose sight of that very important fact, that their coffee and bacon and egg roll required a grain grower and a poultry farmer, a piggery and a coffee plantation, a dairy farm and a whole lot of sugar cane.
"There were a lot of hours and a lot of work that went into producing all of that food.
"This is the work so many of us in agriculture need to be doing, reminding people that their daily bread is the result of hard work on good soil with just the right amount of water.
"This is where we see the challenge going forward with agriculture."
Mr Martin said that while farm land may look inviting financially for solar and wind renewable developments, but there are more factors to be considered.
"When they're wanting to build solar installations or put up wind turbines, they're looking at the price of land in Sydney and thinking it's astronomical, but out here it's relatively cheap," he said.
"They're looking at all these big, wide fields and thinking well surely we could take a bit of that canola out and put some solar panels in.
"But the problem is once you build on that canola field you'll never grow anything on it again.
"And that power line they run from the solar panels to the grid, you'll limit what you can produce under that as well.
"The workers who come out to service those panels, sure they might have a biosecurity manual somewhere, but they have five jobs today and they're not going to be carrying five pairs of boots.
"What I'm describing is the end result of a process that started way back when in Sydney, because no-one thought to stop the bloke looking at that field of canola and tell him this is precious. This is valuable.
"Our productive agricultural land is one of our most precious resources.
"It is the economic dynamo that drives our communities - that supports The Rock and Lockhart and Cootamundra.
"Support that production, and you see new houses, new cars, a bright future for children. Take it away, and you see the towns wither and die.
"It is absolutely critical that we get that protection of production, that recognition of the value of agriculture, baked in to the process right from the very start.
"Before some developer goes cruising out to the country to find a spot for a solar installation, they need to know that they will need the support of the community and a pretty strong business case before building on productive land will be allowed."
Mr Martin believes that as regional centres like Wagga and Albury grow, farmers need to be part of the consultation process from the beginning.
"With the power lines and mobile phone towers and roads and train tracks that need to be built, we need to be involved right from the get go, because it is our work that makes the entire thing possible and necessary," he said.
"We want to influence the decision making process to one that builds the right thing, in the right place, and importantly, in the right way."
