The Land
Home/Studstock

Demondrille Merinos sells $7500 top ram to Greenland Merinos

HP
By Hannah Powe
September 27 2022 - 9:00pm
The $7500 ram with Tim Woodham, Nutrien, Andrew Davis, Brett Povey, Schute Bell/Monaro Wool, Paddy Davis, Greg and Ben Alcock, Greenland stud.

Demondrille Merino and Poll Merino stud's 32nd annual ram sale held on Tuesday last week was the best to date for the Harden-based operation, with a new on-property record top and average achieved.

