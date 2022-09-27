Demondrille Merino and Poll Merino stud's 32nd annual ram sale held on Tuesday last week was the best to date for the Harden-based operation, with a new on-property record top and average achieved.
Overall, the Davis family of the Demondrille stud sold 107 of 112 rams under the hammer to a top of $7500 and average of $3350. The remaining five rams were sold immediately after the sale.
Commercial woolgrowers from throughout the region chasing soft handling wools, combined with stud interest from the Monaro, drove the top price up by $2000, while the average increased $188 compared to last year.
It was the first drop of Poll Merino rams offered by the stud, with 12 sold.
Demondrille co-principal Andrew Davis said the consistency of prices throughout the sale was pleasing, with several buyers showing loyalty to the Demondrille program.
"Thank you to buyers and underbidders for their continued support of our program," he said. "There were good consistent prices, and with around $5000 our previous on-property top there were over a dozen which made more than that.
"There was value in rams at every price point.
"This were our first crack at offering polled rams. We offered 12, but had the quality to put up 20-25 but we were just testing the waters... They were the first drop of sons of two poll rams we bought in 2020."
Monaro seedstock producers, the Alcock family of Greenland stud, Bungarby paid the $7500 top price for Demondrille 210520, a horned son of Merryville 170417.
Measuring an 18.5-micron fleece with a standard deviation of 2.6, coefficient of variation of 14.2 per cent, a comfort factor of 99.7pc, and greasy fleece weight of 140pc, he weighed 96.8 kilograms and had an eye muscle depth of 35mm and fat of 5mm.
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values ranked in the top 5pc for yearling staple strength.
Previously purchasing semen from Demondrille, Greenland co-principal John Alcock said this was the first ram they had bought from the stud. "He is a traditional fine-wool type, with terrific density, good lock structure and good bone," he said. "He will go over our fine wool stud ewes."
Purchasing rams from the Demondrille stud for 36 years, the Dawe family of Karoola Pty Ltd, Murringo, returned once again to fill its ram requirements with 14 lots purchased to a top of $4500 and at an average of $2179.
Karoola's Phil Dawe said they consistently purchase about 10 to 15 per cent of the sale.
"The consistency of the sheep is what keeps us coming back," he said. "We consistently get cracking wether lambs which we can sell before harvest, and beautiful wooled ewes.
The Dawe family annually take part in the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition, in which they have placed over the past few years.
Seaori Pastoral Co, Rosemont, Crookwell, who won champion commercial fleece of the 2022 Australian Fleece Competition purchased two rams for $6000 and $5000.
The largest volume buyers were TW and EC Hobbs, Bowral with 19 rams at a $2395 average.
M and S Gregory, Tharwa bought 11 at a $3318 average.
Rams sold throughout the Hilltops, Monaro, and Central Tablelands regions, and further afield to the Tasmania and Victoria.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with auctioneer Tim Woodham, Wagga Wagga.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.